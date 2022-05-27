Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr
The Victoria County Sheriff's Office (VCSO) presently employs over 160 full-time employees and 20 volunteer reserve officers, dedicated to protect and serve the citizens of Victoria County.
The VCSO is a 147,000 square foot building of law enforcement offices as well as the detention center, which can house up to 524 inmates.
Sheriff Shannon Srubar
Opened in 1958, Wharton County Jail is a medium therapeutic office in Wharton, Wharton County, Texas.
The workplace houses a broad scope of prisoners, from low-level bad behavior offenders to those detained for outrageous offenses like attack, thievery, and murder. The 144-bed limit office boasts of around 1673 arrangements yearly from all of Wharton County.
The Wharton County Jail works under tight security with authorities on the spot outfitted with maces and is astoundingly set up to oversee hostility.
