Victoria County Commissioners will hear how their employees’ salaries compare to those in surrounding counties at their 10 a.m. Monday meeting.

Commissioners will hear from from Giani Cantu, county chief of staff, about an ongoing evaluation of salaries. The accounting firm Baker Tilly began reviewing the type and level of work performed by Victoria County staff in comparison to neighboring counties in April. The firm could recommend the creation of new positions if needed in county government.

Download PDF Pay study update
Presentation for Victoria County Commissioners Court on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The work by Baker Tilly should continue into the summer. The data-collection portion of the contract has been completed and the market assessment portion is under way.

The counties studied for comparison include Brazos, Guadalupe, Kleberg, Midland, Montgomery, Nueces, Randall, San Patricio, Tom Green and Wichita, as well as the Texas Department of Transportation and Texas Department of Juvenile Justice. Among the items under study are pay structures, policy handbooks and job descriptions, among other items.

Epidemiologist visa

County commissioners are scheduled on Monday to approve a legal service contract with the firm Hines & Leigh, an immigration and nationality law firm in Austin, for the application of a work visa for the county’s epidemiologist.

Epidemiologist Emmanuel Opada
Emmanuel Opada poses for a portrait at Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center. Opada is the newest epidemiologist for Victoria County Public Health.

The H1-B visa would be good for three years with room for a possible extension. Emmanuel Opada, the county’s epidemiologist, hails from West Africa and already has permission to work in the U.S. The H1-B visa program is intended to help employers “that cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the U.S. workforce for certain specialty occupations,” according to a memo sent to the court.

Since COVID broke out in 2020, finding epidemiologists has become difficult for government agencies, as has retaining them from other firms or governments attempting to poach them. Because it is a specialized field, epidemiologists play a vital role in disease investigations.

