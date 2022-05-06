As Spring lopes toward Summer, the Victoria County Commission aims to enact a burn ban for the county as it has in years past.
With no rain expected in the near future, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the commission would enact a burn ban during Monday morning's meeting. Zeller serves as the County's head of emergency management.
"We'll probably keep it in effect until the moisture increases," Zeller said Friday afternoon.
Wildfires affect Texas's ranches and farms as well as damaging or destroying homes. Fires also can damage barns, crops and livestock. Some damage can be diminished if precautions are used and fires are reported quickly. The governor's office has suggestions on such behaviors.
People should not throw cigarette butts on the ground or out of cars, making sure they are completely snuffed out. Residents should not burn trash, leaves or brush outdoors. Citizens should keep a 30-foot "safety zone" around their home clear of brush and cedar, and grass should be cut short. Parents should warn children of the dangers of playing with fire, as many grass fires are started by children.
With the risks high, Zeller said residents should just pay attention to conditions outside.
"There's a high risk of fire especially winds that just won't let up," he said. "Burn bans are something is community is used to. With the winds, as hot and dry as it's been, fires are a constant threat."
The fires at the massive King Ranch in March caused a Kleberg County judge to issue a voluntary evacuation order. The large brush fire was about 112 miles southeast of Victoria. Zeller said because of the constant wind, Victoria County's volunteer fire departments will be keeping alert of fire notifications.
"Grass fires are typically handled by our volunteer departments," Zeller said.
The Victoria County Commissioners' Court will meet Monday at 10 a.m. at the Victoria County Courthouse at 115 N. Bridge St.
