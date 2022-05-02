The Victoria County Commission Monday approved using the accounting firm of Baker Tilly to review county salaries with those of surrounding counties to see if their employees are being paid fairly.
The compensation survey presented to the Commission planned to factor in results from 10 local counties as well as the Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Department of Juvenile Justice, the City of Victoria and the Victoria Independent School District. Giani Cantu, Chief of Staff of the Victoria County Judge's Office, lessened the original plan, to focus more closely on counties that better resembled Victoria County.
She recommended that the accounting firm look specifically at Nueces County, San Patricio County, Calhoun County, DeWitt County, Jackson County Angelina County and Hunt County as well as the City of Victoria, the University of Houston-Victoria, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Juvenile Justice.
"Those counties are of a larger size and have a tax base and population similar to ours," Cantu said Monday afternoon. "Those are the entities we want to see how we compare to."
Cantu said Baker Tilly would look at factors such as pay structure, policy handbooks, job descriptions, organization charts, union or collective bargaining contacts as well as census files that include names, salaries and hire dates. She said she expects a preliminary recommendation from Baker Tilly in a month, with final research expected by the end of July.
Baker Tilly could recommend the creation of new positions in county government if needed. The accounting firm would evaluate government jobs by looking at employees education, experience, level of work, human interaction, physical demands, working conditions, independence of actions, impact on the organization and supervision exercised.
"That's how they will grade the jobs between the differing counties," Cantu said. "We want to be competitive with comparable counties."
County commissioners also approved a legal service contract with Hines & Leigh, an immigration and nationality law firm in Austin, to work on the application of a work visa for the county's epidemiologist. The H1-B visa would be good for three years with room for a possible extension.
Emmanuel Opada, the county’s epidemiologist, hails from West Africa and already has permission to work in the U.S. The H1-B visa program is intended to help employers “that cannot otherwise obtain needed business skills and abilities from the U.S. workforce for certain specialty occupations,” according to a memo sent to the court.
Since COVID broke out in 2020, finding epidemiologists has become difficult for government agencies, as has retaining them from other firms or governments. Because it is a specialized field, epidemiologists play a vital role in disease investigations.
