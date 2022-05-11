bout Jason:
Jason Ohrt is a local Republican businessman, who has been in healthcare administration for the last 13 years. Jason was born in the small community of Mission Valley, graduated from Victoria Stroman High School, and graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a degree in Business Administration. Ohrt has a long commitment of service to Victoria County. He serves in the Rotary Club of Victoria, the Victoria United Way, and formerly as chairman of the First English Lutheran Church of Victoria.
Jason and his wife of 26 years, Marigayle, have two children, Dylan and Megan. Jason and Marigayle are members of the Lutheran Church.
Jason's Plan for Victoria:
Jason cares deeply about Victoria and wants to get our county government back on track. Our county commissioners are responsible for overseeing the essential functions of our county government, including roads, tax dollars, emergency services, and the county budget. As a businessman, Jason understands this job firsthand. He knows what it takes to run a business in Victoria, attract high-paying local jobs, manage our tax dollars, and deliver results while preserving our quality of life.
Jason's Conservative Priorities Include:
Creating local, high-quality jobs
Supporting our law enforcement and first responders
Improve accountability, transparency, and access to the Commissioners Court
Invest in and expand our infrastructure for future generations
Ensure that our tax dollars are spent wisely
Important Republican Primary Dates:
January 31, 2022: Last Day to Register to Vote
February 14, 2022: First Day of Early Voting
February 25, 2022: Last Day of Early Voting
March 1, 2022: Election Day
As many of you know, the Republican Primary Runoff is next month! Thank you for the tremendous support that I received in the March Primary. I’m carrying our momentum into the runoff. This weekend I had an awesome group of volunteers help me block walk. I am grateful for their support and the support of so many in our community. Mark your calendars for the runoff election. Early voting starts on Monday, May 16th and Election Day is Tuesday, May 24th.
Commissioner 4
Ohrt, Janak headed for runoff in Victoria County commissioner race
Kevin Janak
Candidate for Victoria county commissioner, Precinct 2, Zed Stewart responds to a question on Wednesday evening in the University of Houston-Victoria’s Kay and Ron Walker Auditorium.
Candidate for Victoria county commissioner, Precinct 2, Jeanette Valdez speaks during a debate on Wednesday evening in the University of Houston-Victoria’s Kay and Ron Walker Auditorium.
Jason Ohrt leads incumbent Kevin Janak in the Victoria County precinct two commissioner race, though the two appear to be headed toward a runoff election.
According to unofficial final voting results, Ohrt took about 47.9% of the votes in the primary election while Janak took 43.6%. Challenger Stewart took 5.4% and challenger Valdez took the remaining 3.1%.
Because no candidate reached 50% of the vote, Janak and Ohrt will meet in a runoff election.
Janak, 62, who was first elected in 2007, said spending taxpayer dollars wisely is one of the most important responsibilities he has as commissioner.
“I’m really excited about the early voting numbers,” Ohrt said.
Janak also expressed excitement over the results.
“We’re in the hunt,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the results come in.”
Since becoming commissioner, Janak said he’s led several initiatives to save taxpayer dollars, including negotiating contracts with energy providers to protect the county from spikes in energy prices.
In 2013, Janak represented counties across Texas to improve the Texas Department of Transportation Off-System Bridge Replacement Program. He’s used the program to replace six bridges in Precinct 2.
Janak has also served as Victoria County's judge pro tem since 2019 and is active in community organizations like the Victoria Livestock Show and the Knights of Columbus.
If reelected, Janak said he plans to continue leading the county in a conservative manner and saving taxpayer dollars.
Valdez, 39, who works in senior financial planning and analysis at Engie, said she believes in savings, strategy for growth and safety.
During a February debate, Valdez said that while she believes the county handled transparency well during the Hurricane Harvey rebuild effort, she felt there could have been more transparency in the bidding process.
Valdez is a Stroman High School graduate and is active in community organizations like the Victoria Girl’s Softball association.
Ohrt, 50, a Stroman High School and University of Houston-Victoria graduate, said he plans to bring his business expertise to commissioners court. Ohrt manages Vitality Court Assisted Living Center, a nearly $5 million annual operation with more than 70 employees.
He said his experiences as a businessman will allow him to make strategic, long-term decisions for the county. Ohrt believes it is critical that Victoria County has a commissioners court that is transparent, spends tax dollars wisely and delivers results to constituents.
If elected, Ohrt said while he agrees that saving taxpayer money is important, he plans to focus on growing and investing in Victoria County by fostering a culture of local job creation.
Stewart, 50, owner of Concrete Contractors in Nursery, is a constitutional conservative who believes your money is as important as his, he said.
He noted how frugal he is in his personal life as evidence of how frugal he will be as commissioner.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election.
Voices of County Government - Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak
County government officials are as diverse as the Texans who elect them, coming from every background imaginable. In this issue we talk with Lynn County Tax Assessor-Collector Donna Wilis
How long have you been a county commissioner?
Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak announces his plans to seek reelection
Kevin JanakContributed photo
Commissioner Kevin Janak announced Monday his intention to seek the Republican nomination to serve a fifth term as the Precinct 2 Commissioner in Victoria County.
For Janak, one of the most important responsibilities as Commissioner is making sure he spends taxpayers money wisely.
“I’m very serious about saving and being very thrifty with their tax dollars,” said Janak. “I take pride in being a very thorough conservative voice on the court.”
Since he first became Commissioner in 2007, Janak said, he’s lead several initiatives to help save on costs for taxpayers, including negotiating contracts with energy providers to protect the county from spikes in energy prices. The county now has energy contracts through 2034 at a price of 3 cents per kilowatt hour, he said.
“This is tremendous with what we’re going through right now with high fuel prices,” he said. “If we did not have this in place, you could practically add another quarter million a year to our electrical budget.”
He’s also been involved in efforts to improve safety and fire protection at the Juvenile Justice Center and minimize the amount of local taxpayer dollars that subsidize housing of juveniles from other counties there. In 2013, Janak represented counties across Texas in an initiative to improve the Texas Department of Transportation Off-System Bridge Replacement Program, which provides matching funds for replacing old or unstable bridges to counties dealing with drainage projects that might otherwise be unable to pay for new bridges. He has used the program to replace six bridges in his precinct and will begin work on a seventh bridge soon.
Looking ahead, he said there are a number of drainage projects in the county he is looking forward to completing, including ones off of Parsons and Springwood roads.
“Another thing is that we have to make sure that the sheriff continues to receive what he continues to need to keep the public safe,” said Janak. “The men and ladies that put their lives on the line for us, we’ve got to give them the tools to do so.”
Janak has also served as Victoria County Judge pro tem since 2019 and is active in many community organizations, including the Victoria Livestock Show and the Knights of Columbus.
He married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Long Janak, 40 years ago, and together they have two sons and three granddaughters. His family is a longtime member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria.
