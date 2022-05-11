 

bout Jason:

Jason Ohrt is a local Republican businessman, who has been in healthcare administration for the last 13 years. Jason was born in the small community of Mission Valley, graduated from Victoria Stroman High School, and graduated from the University of Houston-Victoria with a degree in Business Administration. Ohrt has a long commitment of service to Victoria County. He serves in the Rotary Club of Victoria, the Victoria United Way, and formerly as chairman of the First English Lutheran Church of Victoria.

Jason and his wife of 26 years, Marigayle, have two children, Dylan and Megan. Jason and Marigayle are members of the Lutheran Church.

 

Jason's Plan for Victoria:

Jason cares deeply about Victoria and wants to get our county government back on track. Our county commissioners are responsible for overseeing the essential functions of our county government, including roads, tax dollars, emergency services, and the county budget. As a businessman, Jason understands this job firsthand. He knows what it takes to run a business in Victoria, attract high-paying local jobs, manage our tax dollars, and deliver results while preserving our quality of life.

Jason's Conservative Priorities Include:

Creating local, high-quality jobs

Supporting our law enforcement and first responders 

Improve accountability, transparency, and access to the Commissioners Court

Invest in and expand our infrastructure for future generations

Ensure that our tax dollars are spent wisely

 

Important Republican Primary Dates:

January 31, 2022: Last Day to Register to Vote

February 14, 2022: First Day of Early Voting

February 25, 2022: Last Day of Early Voting

March 1, 2022: Election Day

 



As many of you know, the Republican Primary Runoff is next month! Thank you for the tremendous support that I received in the March Primary. I’m carrying our momentum into the runoff. This weekend I had an awesome group of volunteers help me block walk. I am grateful for their support and the support of so many in our community. Mark your calendars for the runoff election. Early voting starts on Monday, May 16th and Election Day is Tuesday, May 24th.
Commissioner 4

Ohrt, Janak headed for runoff in Victoria County commissioner race

 
 
 

Jason Ohrt leads incumbent Kevin Janak in the Victoria County precinct two commissioner race, though the two appear to be headed toward a runoff election.

According to unofficial final voting results, Ohrt took about 47.9% of the votes in the primary election while Janak took 43.6%. Challenger Stewart took 5.4% and challenger Valdez took the remaining 3.1%.

Because no candidate reached 50% of the vote, Janak and Ohrt will meet in a runoff election.

 

Janak, 62, who was first elected in 2007, said spending taxpayer dollars wisely is one of the most important responsibilities he has as commissioner.

 

“I’m really excited about the early voting numbers,” Ohrt said.

Janak also expressed excitement over the results.

“We’re in the hunt,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the results come in.”

Since becoming commissioner, Janak said he’s led several initiatives to save taxpayer dollars, including negotiating contracts with energy providers to protect the county from spikes in energy prices.

In 2013, Janak represented counties across Texas to improve the Texas Department of Transportation Off-System Bridge Replacement Program. He’s used the program to replace six bridges in Precinct 2.

Janak has also served as Victoria County's judge pro tem since 2019 and is active in community organizations like the Victoria Livestock Show and the Knights of Columbus.

 

If reelected, Janak said he plans to continue leading the county in a conservative manner and saving taxpayer dollars.

Valdez, 39, who works in senior financial planning and analysis at Engie, said she believes in savings, strategy for growth and safety.

During a February debate, Valdez said that while she believes the county handled transparency well during the Hurricane Harvey rebuild effort, she felt there could have been more transparency in the bidding process.

Valdez is a Stroman High School graduate and is active in community organizations like the Victoria Girl’s Softball association.

Ohrt, 50, a Stroman High School and University of Houston-Victoria graduate, said he plans to bring his business expertise to commissioners court. Ohrt manages Vitality Court Assisted Living Center, a nearly $5 million annual operation with more than 70 employees.

 

He said his experiences as a businessman will allow him to make strategic, long-term decisions for the county. Ohrt believes it is critical that Victoria County has a commissioners court that is transparent, spends tax dollars wisely and delivers results to constituents.

If elected, Ohrt said while he agrees that saving taxpayer money is important, he plans to focus on growing and investing in Victoria County by fostering a culture of local job creation.

Stewart, 50, owner of Concrete Contractors in Nursery, is a constitutional conservative who believes your money is as important as his, he said.

He noted how frugal he is in his personal life as evidence of how frugal he will be as commissioner.

The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election.



Voices of County Government - Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak

County government officials are as diverse as the Texans who elect them, coming from every background imaginable. In this issue we talk with Lynn County Tax Assessor-Collector Donna Wilis

 

By County magazine

 

How long have you been a county commissioner? 
Thirteen good, short years so far.

Prior to your election, what kind of work did you do? How did you get interested in running for office? 
I worked 12-hour shifts for an electrical power generation company, and I continued working there for some years in addition to serving as county commissioner until I retired from the electrical plant. While I’m no kind of politician, it occurred to me one day that being a county commissioner could be a very interesting job. I began talking about it with friends and family and our church family. I went onward from there to win two hotly contested elections in 2006. 

What was the biggest surprise or adjustment after taking office?  
Working for years in a high-tech electrical plant, the different ways that the county used (and did not use) technology of various ages and stages was a surprise for me. With my experience in electrical generation, it was also surprising how much the county was paying in electrical bills, so I tackled that issue as one of my first cost-saving projects. I’ve created and overseen initiatives to help our county use electricity more efficiently, which has saved local taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. I also led efforts to install new technology to document and control the costs of everyday county and precinct-level activities.  
  
What are some of the most difficult challenges you have faced and what advice would you give your peers across the state that may face the same or similar challenges? 
As a county commissioner, it’s sometimes hard to not feel like you’re being pulled one way or another by people or agendas. For us near the Gulf Coast, dealing with hurricanes is always challenging, and Hurricane Harvey caused massive destruction across our county and region that we’re still working to recover from. My advice in facing challenges, particularly when high emotions or heavy politics are involved, is to stay true to yourself, God and the people you work for. While surprises may still arise, things will be all right in the end. Be polite and be persistent and treat everyone like a friend until they give you good reason to treat them otherwise.

Since taking office, what accomplishment are you most proud of? 
We’ve made a lot of progress, so it’s hard to name just one thing. After Hurricane Harvey smashed into us in 2017, I coordinated with two of the other commissioners in cleaning up countless tons of debris as we completed the largest debris pickup we’ve dealt with since Hurricane Carla roared through Victoria County in 1961. I’ve been deeply involved in efforts to improve fire protection and safety at our juvenile justice center, while ending the cycle of local taxpayers unnecessarily subsidizing the detention of juveniles from other counties. I was also chosen to represent counties across Texas in an initiative to improve the Texas Department of Transportation’s bridge replacement program. Our precinct has used this program to replace several outdated bridges at no cost to the county, as well as building 100 miles of county roads. I have been a voting member of the South Texas regional water planning group for 10 years, and since 2015, I’ve served on the executive committee for our water region, giving Victoria County a vital voice in ongoing decision-making about water issues.

What do you find are the most successful methods for reaching out to the residents of Victoria County to communicate what your office is doing and why? 
Victoria has a daily newspaper and a TV station, and it’s important to be up front in keeping the media and local residents informed about the when and why of what’s going on, particularly in the precinct. Facebook can be very useful in getting out day-to-day information about things like road issues and bridge closures and for keeping people regularly updated on the progress of precinct projects. It’s always vital to fully engage the brain before putting the mouth in gear, and to remember that the good Lord gave us two ears to listen and only one mouth to talk for good reason.

When you are not at work, what are you doing? Do you have any hobbies or something unique that you are interested in that may surprise your colleagues?  
I have a small family Brahman cattle ranching operation, and it takes a certain special desire to raise those “sweet tempered” Brahmans. I love spending time with family and my precious granddaughters, and I especially enjoy our dove hunting adventures together! 

What is your favorite thing about Victoria County?  
The people in Victoria County are some of the best you’ll meet anywhere, and visitors are often surprised by how people from many different backgrounds have come together here at the “crossroads of Texas” over the years to build a better life for themselves and for future generations. 

 

Election

Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak announces his plans to seek reelection

 
Commissioner Kevin Janak

Kevin Janak

Contributed photo
 
 

Commissioner Kevin Janak announced Monday his intention to seek the Republican nomination to serve a fifth term as the Precinct 2 Commissioner in Victoria County.

For Janak, one of the most important responsibilities as Commissioner is making sure he spends taxpayers money wisely.

“I’m very serious about saving and being very thrifty with their tax dollars,” said Janak. “I take pride in being a very thorough conservative voice on the court.”

 

Since he first became Commissioner in 2007, Janak said, he’s lead several initiatives to help save on costs for taxpayers, including negotiating contracts with energy providers to protect the county from spikes in energy prices. The county now has energy contracts through 2034 at a price of 3 cents per kilowatt hour, he said.

 

“This is tremendous with what we’re going through right now with high fuel prices,” he said. “If we did not have this in place, you could practically add another quarter million a year to our electrical budget.”

 

He’s also been involved in efforts to improve safety and fire protection at the Juvenile Justice Center and minimize the amount of local taxpayer dollars that subsidize housing of juveniles from other counties there. In 2013, Janak represented counties across Texas in an initiative to improve the Texas Department of Transportation Off-System Bridge Replacement Program, which provides matching funds for replacing old or unstable bridges to counties dealing with drainage projects that might otherwise be unable to pay for new bridges. He has used the program to replace six bridges in his precinct and will begin work on a seventh bridge soon.

Looking ahead, he said there are a number of drainage projects in the county he is looking forward to completing, including ones off of Parsons and Springwood roads.

“Another thing is that we have to make sure that the sheriff continues to receive what he continues to need to keep the public safe,” said Janak. “The men and ladies that put their lives on the line for us, we’ve got to give them the tools to do so.”

Janak has also served as Victoria County Judge pro tem since 2019 and is active in many community organizations, including the Victoria Livestock Show and the Knights of Columbus.

He married his high school sweetheart, Tammy Long Janak, 40 years ago, and together they have two sons and three granddaughters. His family is a longtime member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria.

 
 
 
 

A long-time journalist, George likes 60s musclecars and firearms.

Local Government Reporter

George covers city and county government here in Victoria and the Crossroads.

