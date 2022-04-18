Even though flights arrive and depart from Victoria’s airport daily, many locals don’t seem to realize this, County Judge Ben Zeller said on Friday.
Zeller said commissioners will discuss several items on Monday that should help alleviate that.
“I talk to a lot of folks who aren’t aware,” Zeller said.
Two proposals before commissioners court would authorize marketing and advertising for the Victoria Regional Airport as well as authorize the appointment of an engineer, as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“It’s also an effort to establish SkyWest Air Service and let folks know what a great service they are,” Zeller said. “I think a big part of the issue is people thinking they aren’t reliable, but SkyWest is very reliable.
“People are unaware that flights are available daily,” he said. “If you’re not using it, it’s not on your radar.”
