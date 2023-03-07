Court filings
Civil cases filed
|Case Number
|Style
|Case Type
|Case Subtype
|File Date
|Case Status Date
|Active Case Status
|20-03-85685-A
|John Crockett, Et Al vs. Billy J. Davis, Et Al
|Other Civil Law
|3/26/2020
|12/28/2022
|Remanded
|21-07-87494-B
|U.S. Bank National Association vs. Ronald G Haworth
|Consumer/Commercial/Debt
|7/20/2021
|12/5/2022
|Reinstated
|22-12-17546
|Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC vs. Amy C Tramel and James Ross Griggs, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|12/1/2022
|12/1/2022
|Filed
|22-12-17547
|PANACEA FUND I, LLC vs. Willie Charles Green, Jr. and Margaret Pullin Green and Meyersville Independent School District, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|12/23/2022
|12/23/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89233-A
|Waste Management of Texas Inc. vs. Jamie Mahan
|Consumer/Commercial/Debt
|12/1/2022
|12/1/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89234-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Angelica Sarah Mancillas and Miguel Hinojosa, Jr.
|Divorce - Children
|12/2/2022
|12/2/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89235-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Ruby Nina Guerrero and Enrique DeJesus Almanza Guerrero
|Divorce - Children
|12/2/2022
|12/2/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89236-D
|In Re: Copper Everett Aitkens, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|12/2/2022
|12/2/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89237-A
|Matthew Rial vs. John Kisalus
|Other Civil Law
|12/2/2022
|12/2/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89238-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Mary Ann Gutierrez and Jose Angel Gutierrez
|Divorce - No Children
|12/5/2022
|12/5/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89239-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Geneva Rachele Canales and Armando Melchor
|Divorce - Children
|12/5/2022
|12/5/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89240-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Richard Arlon Cobb and Jennifer Ann Marie Cobb
|Divorce - Children
|12/5/2022
|12/5/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89241-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Julia Arisbeth Mitchell and Jared Mitchell
|Divorce - Children
|12/5/2022
|12/5/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89242-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Leon Lee Trevino and Veronica Trevino
|Divorce - Children
|12/6/2022
|12/6/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89243-C
|In Re: Ezekiel Michael Gutierrez, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/6/2022
|12/6/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89244-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of John Robert Parker and Stacey Marie Parker
|Divorce - No Children
|12/6/2022
|12/6/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89245-A
|The State of Texas vs. U.S. Currency In the Amount Of $21,700.0
|Seizure & Forfeiture
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89246-B
|In Re: Raelynn Nicole Flores, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89247-C
|Ashley Danielle Cuellar vs. Best Choice Restaurants, LLC
|Other Injury Or Damages
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89248-D
|Diana Garza, Et Al vs. Bethany Senior Living, Ltd. and B&H OpCo GP, Inc.
|Medical Malpractice
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89249-A
|In Re: Marco Antonio Navarro, Jr., et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89250-B
|In Re: Blaire Athena Olguin, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89251-C
|In Re: Nevaeh Diamond Redden, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89252-D
|In Re: William Kai Marcel Redland, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89253-A
|In Re: Santino Ricardo Vargas, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89254-B
|NewRez LLC, Et Al vs. Stephanie Johnson, Et Al
|Other Civil Law
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89255-C
|Victor Roberson vs. Roy Anthony Trevino and UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE
|Motor Vehicle
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89256-D
|21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Dale L. Barnett, Deceased and Unknown Heirs at Law of Theresa R. Barnett, Deceased
|Other Civil Law
|12/7/2022
|12/7/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89257-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Don Rell Bates and Martha Steghling
|Divorce - No Children
|12/8/2022
|12/8/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89259-C
|Laci Burns vs. A+ Kidz Care Learning Center
|Other Injury Or Damages
|12/9/2022
|12/9/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89261-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Jenna Elizabeth Berg and Randal Isaiah Berg
|Divorce - No Children
|12/9/2022
|12/9/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89262-B
|DeTar Heathcare System vs. Teralee Barnett
|Consumer/Commercial/Debt
|12/9/2022
|12/9/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89263-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Monique O Longoria and John Michael Banda
|Divorce - No Children
|12/12/2022
|12/12/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89264-D
|Roberto Padilla vs. BLG Deli, LTD. and J&J Deli, LLC
|Other Injury Or Damages
|12/13/2022
|12/13/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89265-A
|In Re: Aaron Da'Marcus Hunt, Jr., et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/13/2022
|12/13/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89266-B
|In Re: Randy Gamez Flores, an Adult
|Name Change - Adult
|12/13/2022
|12/13/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89267-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Francisco Tomas Martinez and Elizabeth Rodriguez Martinez
|Divorce - No Children
|12/13/2022
|12/13/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89268-D
|In Re: Za'Vian D'Uane Kinney, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/14/2022
|12/14/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89269-A
|Eric Ochoa vs. Archie Howard, Et Al
|Motor Vehicle
|12/14/2022
|12/14/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89270-B
|Patricia Zatopek vs. Walmart Stores Texas, LLC
|Other Injury Or Damages
|12/14/2022
|12/14/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89271-C
|Martin Sowa, Jr and Martin Sowa, III vs. Salvador Rodriguez
|Motor Vehicle
|12/14/2022
|12/14/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89272-D
|In Re: Elijah Derek Macaraeg, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|12/15/2022
|12/15/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89273-A
|In Re: Hayden Bentley Vossler, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|12/15/2022
|12/15/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89275-C
|Ex Parte: Darryl Scott Williams
|Writ of Habeas Corpus (Pre-Indictment)
|12/15/2022
|12/15/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89276-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Martha Leticia Vazquez Mendoza Trevino and Eluterio Trevino, Jr.
|Divorce - No Children
|12/16/2022
|12/16/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89278-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Alberto Flores, Jr. and Davy Sin
|Divorce - No Children
|12/16/2022
|12/16/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89279-C
|In Re: Danial Teasle,Louise Teasle, an Adult
|Name Change - Adult
|12/16/2022
|12/16/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89280-D
|Simon Escobedo and The Estate of Adela Garcia vs. DeTar Hospital Navarro, Et Al
|Medical Malpractice
|12/16/2022
|12/16/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89281-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Dustin J Garrison and Jennifer Michelle Snook
|Divorce - No Children
|12/19/2022
|12/19/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89282-B
|The State of Texas vs. Chase Michael Wright and E P Salas
|Judgment Nisi
|12/19/2022
|12/19/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89283-C
|The State of Texas vs. Jonathan Curry Gravette, Et Al
|Judgment Nisi
|12/19/2022
|12/19/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89284-D
|The State of Texas vs. Misty McBride and FREE BIRD BAIL BONDS
|Judgment Nisi
|12/19/2022
|12/19/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89285-A
|The State of Texas vs. Nicholas Ray Ortiz and Lauren Alkek, Bankers Insurance Co
|Judgment Nisi
|12/19/2022
|12/19/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89286-B
|The State of Texas vs. U.S. Currency In The Amount of $2,952.00
|Seizure & Forfeiture
|12/20/2022
|12/20/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89287-C
|Faye Williams vs. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company
|Motor Vehicle
|12/20/2022
|12/20/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89288-D
|Louis Diebel vs. Germania Select Insurance Company
|Motor Vehicle
|12/20/2022
|12/20/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89289-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jennifer R Lopez and Sammy Lopez
|Divorce - Children
|12/20/2022
|12/20/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89290-B
|Sylvia Ruiz, Et Al vs. Dolores Guerrero and Geico County Mutual Insurance Company
|Motor Vehicle
|12/21/2022
|12/21/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89291-C
|In Re: Rae Judd Hroch, an Adult
|Name Change - Adult
|12/21/2022
|12/21/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89292-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Andrea Leigh Page and Matthew Louis Page
|Divorce - Children
|12/21/2022
|12/21/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89293-A
|Flagship Credit Acceptance, LLC vs. Jimmy Walker and Jennifer Walker
|Other Civil Law
|12/23/2022
|12/23/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89294-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Adriana Lizett Segovia and Reymundo Segovia
|Divorce - Children
|12/27/2022
|12/27/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89295-C
|Alamo Concrete Products Company vs. Knoebel Construction, Inc., Et Al
|Consumer/Commercial/Debt
|12/28/2022
|12/28/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89297-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Krystal Nicole Lindsey Escamilla and Alejandro David Escamilla
|Divorce - Children
|12/28/2022
|12/28/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89298-B
|BLANCA E JIMENEZ vs. ADAN VALDEZ, Et Al
|Motor Vehicle
|12/28/2022
|12/28/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89299-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Sandy Bell Garcia and Ray Morales
|Divorce - No Children
|12/28/2022
|12/28/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89300-D
|In Re: Gracelyn Gregory Driscoll, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89301-A
|In Re: Oliver Creed Hays, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89302-B
|In Re: Ariah Nyelli Estrada, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89303-C
|In Re: Riley James Mascorro, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89304-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Sayra Jo Boop and Jeremiah Boop
|Divorce - No Children
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89305-A
|In Re: Fabian Lee Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89306-B
|In Re: Lesliee James Charles Williams, II, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89307-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Summer Mae Laake and Christopher Lee Laake
|Divorce - Children
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89308-D
|In Re: Zaybrianna N. Knight, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89309-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Megan Sue Sparkman and Taylor Wayne Sparkman
|Divorce - Children
|12/29/2022
|12/29/2022
|Filed
|22-12-89310-B
|4405 Navarro Owner LLC vs. CrestMarc VPC Autumn Park LLC and Greg Cason
|Other Civil Law
|12/30/2022
|12/30/2022
|Filed
Criminal disposed
|Party
|Extended Connection
|Date of Birth
|Date of Death
|Style
|Offenses (Offense Date)
|Case Type
|Case Subtype
|Case Number
|S. Closure Date
|Statistical Closure
|Statistical Closure Comment
|Case Status Date
|Current Case Status
|Alarcon, Cepliano John
|Defendant
|9/3/2003
|Alarcon, Cepliano John
|THEFT OF FIREARM (6/20/2021)
|Indictment
|22-10-34061-A
|11/28/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Alarcon, Cepliano John
|Defendant
|9/3/2003
|Alarcon, Cepliano John
|AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (9/10/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34062-A
|11/28/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Arkadie-Anderson, William Oneal
|Defendant
|8/28/1990
|Arkadie-Anderson, William Oneal
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (3/13/2018)
|Indictment
|18-10-31102-D
|11/30/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate Granted
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Banda, Adam Joe
|Defendant
|9/29/2004
|Banda, Adam Joe
|BURGLARY OF BUILDING (2/5/2022); CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K (2/5/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34036-D
|11/28/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Barrientes, Bo Luke
|Defendant
|12/14/1986
|Barrientes, Bo Luke
|UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (1/12/2022)
|Indictment
|22-08-33901-D
|11/8/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Branton, Amy Christine
|Defendant
|7/14/1980
|Branton, Amy Christine
|FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT (12/31/2020)
|Indictment
|22-06-33743-D
|11/7/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Carrera, Joe Anthony
|Defendant
|2/17/1973
|Carrera, Joe Anthony
|SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 (2/1/2022); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (2/1/2022); AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (2/1/2022); AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (2/1/2022)
|Indictment
|22-08-33913-D
|11/21/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/21/2022
|Disposed
|Cavazos, Jonathan Joe, Jr.
|Defendant
|12/19/1999
|Cavazos, Jonathan Joe, Jr.
|BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY (5/25/2022); AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (5/25/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33928-A
|11/8/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Clay, Marcus Tyree
|Defendant
|5/31/1998
|Clay, Marcus Tyree
|UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (4/13/2021)
|Indictment
|22-10-34054-D
|11/30/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Cortinas, Matthew Paul
|Defendant
|12/20/1983
|Cortinas, Matthew Paul
|BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (6/24/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33983-D
|11/7/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Cortinas, Matthew Paul
|Defendant
|12/20/1983
|Cortinas, Matthew Paul
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (9/6/2021)
|Indictment
|22-06-33755-D
|11/7/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Creager, Katherine L
|Defendant
|6/15/1983
|Creager, Katherine L
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (2/21/2020)
|Indictment
|22-10-34082-A
|11/29/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Delarosa, George Paul
|Defendant
|4/27/1990
|Delarosa, George Paul
|AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (5/20/2022)
|Indictment
|22-07-33830-A
|11/9/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Denning, Ethan Christopher
|Defendant
|9/4/1998
|Denning, Ethan Christopher
|POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (5/17/2022)
|Indictment
|22-08-33854-A
|11/29/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Denning, Ethan Christopher
|Defendant
|9/4/1998
|Denning, Ethan Christopher
|ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (1/3/2022); POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (1/3/2022)
|Indictment
|22-08-33911-D
|11/29/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Falcon, Joe Luis
|Defendant
|10/27/1988
|Falcon, Joe Luis
|ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (8/3/2012)
|Indictment
|13-10-27541-A
|11/30/2022
|Motion to Revoke Granted
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Flores, Clara Rae
|Defendant
|8/26/1981
|Flores, Clara Rae
|PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY (11/8/2021); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (11/8/2021)
|Indictment
|22-10-34069-A
|11/28/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Flores, Crystal Marie
|Defendant
|8/14/1986
|Flores, Crystal Marie
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (7/25/2021)
|Indictment
|22-06-33776-A
|11/8/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Flores, Crystal Marie
|Defendant
|8/14/1986
|Flores, Crystal Marie
|FORGERY GOVT INSTRUMENT/MONEY/SECURITIES (5/23/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33921-A
|11/8/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Flores, Crystal Marie
|Defendant
|8/14/1986
|Flores, Crystal Marie
|BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (7/21/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33948-A
|11/8/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Flores, Jessica Ann
|Defendant
|5/2/1976
|Flores, Jessica Ann
|POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (2/9/2021)
|Indictment
|22-08-33856-A
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Flores, Kayla Renee Nicole
|Defendant
|5/31/1989
|Flores, Kayla Renee Nicole
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (2/4/2022)
|Indictment
|22-06-33759-D
|11/7/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Foley, Melvin James
|Defendant
|5/21/1981
|Foley, Melvin James
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (8/15/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34088-A
|11/9/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Garcia, Elaine Katherine
|Defendant
|10/26/1984
|Garcia, Elaine Katherine
|ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (4/19/2022); MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (4/19/2022); UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (4/19/2022)
|Indictment
|22-06-33803-A
|11/21/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/21/2022
|Disposed
|Garcia, Jose Felicieto
|Defendant
|6/15/1982
|Garcia, Jose Felicieto
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (4/26/2021); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (4/26/2021); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (4/26/2021)
|Indictment
|22-09-33969-D
|11/8/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Garcia, Rose Marie
|Defendant
|1/4/1963
|Garcia, Rose Marie
|MURDER (6/10/2019); TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT IMPAIR HUM CORPSE (6/10/2019)
|Indictment
|21-12-33351-A
|11/16/2022
|Conviction - By Jury
|11/16/2022
|Disposed
|Garza, Jeremiah Isaias, IV
|Defendant
|6/9/2001
|Garza, Jeremiah Isaias, IV
|ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY (7/28/2022); ROBBERY (7/28/2022); POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS (7/28/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33967-D
|11/8/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Gayer, Miranda Nicole
|Defendant
|5/10/1995
|Gayer, Miranda Nicole
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (7/21/2021)
|Indictment
|22-06-33771-A
|11/10/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/10/2022
|Disposed
|Gonzales, Jonathan Ray
|Defendant
|5/19/2000
|Gonzales, Jonathan Ray
|ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT (11/8/2020)
|Indictment
|21-01-32626-D
|11/9/2022
|Order Extending Terms Of Probation
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Gonzales, Natalie
|Defendant
|7/23/1984
|Gonzales, Natalie
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (4/26/2021); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (4/26/2021)
|Indictment
|22-09-33970-D
|11/8/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Gutierrez, Quincey Davis
|Defendant
|6/20/1994
|Gutierrez, Quincey Davis
|BURGLARY OF HABITATION (8/22/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (8/22/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33991-A
|11/10/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/10/2022
|Disposed
|Gutierrez, Quincey Davis
|Defendant
|6/20/1994
|Gutierrez, Quincey Davis
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (6/10/2020)
|Indictment
|22-02-33413-A
|11/10/2022
|Motion to Adjudicate Granted
|11/10/2022
|Disposed
|Hayes, Taela Katherine Shatarus
|Defendant
|8/27/2001
|Hayes, Taela Katherine Shatarus
|UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (3/30/2022); THEFT OF FIREARM (3/30/2022)
|Indictment
|22-05-33725-A
|11/8/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Hernandez-Lopez, Jose Francisco
|Defendant
|6/23/1984
|Hernandez-Lopez, Jose Francisco
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/24/2020)
|Indictment
|22-08-33905-D
|11/9/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Hunt, Teresa Lynne
|Defendant
|7/4/1982
|Hunt, Teresa Lynne
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/15/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34089-A
|11/29/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Jones, Natalie Ann
|Defendant
|3/26/1982
|Jones, Natalie Ann
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (10/22/2019)
|Indictment
|20-01-31971-D
|11/10/2022
|Motion to Revoke Granted
|11/10/2022
|Disposed
|Jones, Robin Patrick
|Defendant
|3/17/1970
|Jones, Robin Patrick
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (11/17/2021)
|Indictment
|22-09-33971-D
|11/8/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Kocurek, Leslie Mariel
|Defendant
|2/22/1993
|Kocurek, Leslie Mariel
|ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INT/KNOW/RECK/CRIM NEG (3/22/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33927-A
|11/7/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Lara, Michael Joseph
|Defendant
|2/6/1986
|Lara, Michael Joseph
|UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (6/22/2022); POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (6/22/2022); EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION (6/22/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33939-A
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Ledeay, Kacee Delaney James
|Defendant
|5/6/1996
|Ledeay, Kacee Delaney James
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (9/18/2020)
|Indictment
|22-06-33735-D
|11/7/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Licerio, Pedro Ray
|Defendant
|10/11/1993
|Licerio, Pedro Ray
|ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (7/19/2022); UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (7/19/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-34018-A
|11/29/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Licon, Jared Lee
|Defendant
|4/25/1997
|Licon, Jared Lee
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (10/2/2016)
|Indictment
|17-03-29893-A
|11/28/2022
|Order Extending Terms Of Probation
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr.
|Defendant
|6/30/1985
|Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr.
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (4/25/2021)
|Indictment
|22-09-34023-A
|11/29/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr.
|Defendant
|6/30/1985
|Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr.
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (7/16/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-34024-A
|11/29/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Lira, Donna Kay
|Defendant
|11/18/1969
|Lira, Donna Kay
|MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G (1/29/2021)
|Indictment
|22-05-33715-A
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Loya, Matthew Ryan
|Defendant
|2/16/1993
|Loya, Matthew Ryan
|TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (11/14/2018)
|Indictment
|19-09-31729-D
|11/9/2022
|Order Extending Terms Of Probation
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Luna, Laura Elizabeth
|Defendant
|3/23/2000
|Luna, Laura Elizabeth
|HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON (3/30/2020)
|Information
|22-11-34093-A
|11/3/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/3/2022
|Disposed
|Luna, Laura Elizabeth
|Defendant
|3/23/2000
|Luna, Laura Elizabeth
|TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (3/30/2020)
|Information
|22-11-34094-A
|11/3/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/3/2022
|Disposed
|Luna, Laura Elizabeth
|Defendant
|3/23/2000
|Luna, Laura Elizabeth
|MURDER (3/30/2020)
|Indictment
|20-06-32272-D
|11/3/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/3/2022
|Disposed
|Martinez, Ernest, III
|Defendant
|1/24/1982
|Martinez, Ernest, III
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (9/17/2020)
|Indictment
|22-02-33417-A
|11/30/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Maxwell, Esean Ronell
|Defendant
|11/10/1997
|Maxwell, Esean Ronell
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K (10/1/2021)
|Indictment
|22-09-33962-D
|11/30/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Mejias, John Manuel
|Defendant
|1/9/1989
|Mejias, John Manuel
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/29/2021)
|Indictment
|22-06-33756-D
|11/8/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Mendoza, Ruben Gonzales
|Defendant
|10/12/1968
|Mendoza, Ruben Gonzales
|AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (1/21/2016); AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (4/11/2014); SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 (1/21/2015); SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 (4/11/2013); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (1/21/2015); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (4/11/2014); INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES (4/11/2014); INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES (1/21/2015)
|Indictment
|19-10-31767-D
|11/18/2022
|Conviction - By Jury
|11/18/2022
|Disposed
|Moncibais, Alfonso, IV
|Defendant
|10/12/1985
|Moncibais, Alfonso, IV
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (6/1/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (6/1/2022); EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION (6/1/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33941-A
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Partida, Alex J
|Defendant
|11/1/1984
|Partida, Alex J
|AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON (5/30/2022); ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER (5/30/2022)
|Indictment
|22-06-33794-A
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Partida, Alex James
|Defendant
|11/1/1984
|Partida, Alex James
|ROBBERY (7/13/2016)
|Indictment
|17-06-30071-D
|11/30/2022
|Continued On Probation
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Pena, Christina Benavidez
|Defendant
|8/16/1977
|Pena, Christina Benavidez
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (12/1/2021)
|Indictment
|22-08-33908-D
|11/28/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Perez, Justin Maurice
|Defendant
|2/4/1993
|Perez, Justin Maurice
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (3/30/2019)
|Indictment
|20-12-32580-A
|11/29/2022
|Motion to Revoke Granted
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Pullin, Natalie Alyssa
|Defendant
|12/14/1980
|Pullin, Natalie Alyssa
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (3/20/2021)
|Indictment
|21-07-33067-A
|11/29/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Ramirez, Jose Angel Lucio
|Defendant
|10/27/1999
|Ramirez, Jose Angel Lucio
|DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM (1/27/2022); HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON (1/27/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33942-A
|11/28/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Ramirez, Myca Amaya
|Defendant
|11/18/1999
|Ramirez, Myca Amaya
|THEFT PROP >= $750<$2500 (11/16/2021)
|Indictment
|22-06-33753-D
|11/28/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Raz, Vanessa Ann
|Defendant
|7/22/1983
|Raz, Vanessa Ann
|EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION (9/11/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34055-D
|11/7/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Rivers, Keith Jaques
|Defendant
|8/11/1992
|Rivers, Keith Jaques
|POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G (1/27/2020)
|Indictment
|22-06-33741-D
|11/8/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Robinson, Tezo Dewayne
|Defendant
|1/2/1980
|Robinson, Tezo Dewayne
|BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (5/13/2022)
|Indictment
|22-05-33728-A
|11/30/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Robinson, Tezo Dewayne
|Defendant
|1/2/1980
|Robinson, Tezo Dewayne
|BURGLARY OF BUILDING (2/2/2021)
|Indictment
|21-10-33260-A
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Robles, Vincent Daniel
|Defendant
|10/13/1986
|Robles, Vincent Daniel
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (8/3/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34053-D
|11/7/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Rodriguez, Julio Mario
|Defendant
|5/24/1982
|Rodriguez, Julio Mario
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/2/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34084-A
|11/28/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Roseland, Kimberly W
|Defendant
|12/16/1979
|Roseland, Kimberly W
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (3/26/2022)
|Indictment
|22-06-33762-D
|11/9/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Rush, David Vernon
|Defendant
|8/20/1962
|Rush, David Vernon
|DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND (5/16/2020)
|Indictment
|22-07-33826-A
|11/7/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/7/2022
|Disposed
|Scott, Tyler Jamal
|Defendant
|9/10/1998
|Scott, Tyler Jamal
|ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (11/7/2021); ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (5/4/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33944-A
|11/10/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/10/2022
|Disposed
|Scott, Tyler Jamal
|Defendant
|9/10/1998
|Scott, Tyler Jamal
|ARSON (5/4/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33945-A
|11/10/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/10/2022
|Disposed
|Shelley, Staci Dawn
|Defendant
|3/23/1977
|Shelley, Staci Dawn
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (6/19/2018)
|Indictment
|20-11-32513-A
|11/10/2022
|Continued On Probation
|11/10/2022
|Disposed
|Shelton, Ephron, Jr.
|Defendant
|10/25/1972
|Shelton, Ephron, Jr.
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (7/3/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33917-A
|11/9/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Shelton, Ephron, Jr.
|Defendant
|10/25/1972
|Shelton, Ephron, Jr.
|BURGLARY OF HABITATION (5/19/2022)
|Indictment
|22-08-33853-A
|11/9/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Stirneman, Jamie Lorene
|Defendant
|4/10/1989
|Stirneman, Jamie Lorene
|POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (7/31/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34087-A
|11/28/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/28/2022
|Disposed
|Stovall, Malik Devonne
|Defendant
|4/5/1999
|Stovall, Malik Devonne
|BURGLARY OF HABITATION (8/5/2018)
|Indictment
|19-10-31820-A
|11/30/2022
|Continued On Probation
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Stovall, Malik Devonne
|Defendant
|4/5/1999
|Stovall, Malik Devonne
|PLACE WEAPONS PROHIBITED (7/12/2017)
|Indictment
|17-09-30202-D
|11/30/2022
|Continued On Probation
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Tamayo, Bryan Davide
|Defendant
|12/4/1991
|Tamayo, Bryan Davide
|INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE (10/14/2020)
|Indictment
|21-11-33300-D
|11/8/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Trevino, Sanford, III
|Defendant
|3/11/1992
|Trevino, Sanford, III
|UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (7/11/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-33990-A
|11/29/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Valenzuela, Desiree Marie
|Defendant
|3/25/1992
|Valenzuela, Desiree Marie
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS (10/3/2022)
|Indictment
|22-10-34078-A
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel
|Defendant
|4/15/1993
|Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel
|BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (6/10/2022)
|Indictment
|22-07-33828-A
|11/8/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel
|Defendant
|4/15/1993
|Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (6/10/2021)
|Indictment
|22-05-33690-A
|11/8/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/8/2022
|Disposed
|Vela, Amanda Nicole
|Defendant
|5/8/1983
|Vela, Amanda Nicole
|POSS CS PG 1 <1G (5/15/2022)
|Indictment
|22-07-33845-D
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Villarreal, Jason
|Defendant
|10/3/1984
|Villarreal, Jason
|OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION (4/1/2022)
|Indictment
|22-05-33680-D
|11/30/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Villarreal, Jason
|Defendant
|10/3/1984
|Villarreal, Jason
|ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE (3/28/2022); DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (3/28/2022)
|Indictment
|22-05-33679-D
|11/30/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Wadle, Julian Louis
|Defendant
|7/25/1986
|Wadle, Julian Louis
|POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (3/26/2022)
|Indictment
|22-06-33761-D
|11/9/2022
|Placed On Deferred Adjudication
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Williams, Brent Jarret
|Defendant
|11/1/1989
|Williams, Brent Jarret
|PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY (3/24/2021)
|Indictment
|21-07-33023-D
|11/30/2022
|Motion to Revoke Granted
|11/30/2022
|Disposed
|Young, Christian Anthony
|Defendant
|11/29/1999
|Young, Christian Anthony
|ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (7/27/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (7/27/2022); THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K (7/27/2022); CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K (7/27/2022); UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT (7/27/2022)
|Indictment
|22-09-34019-A
|11/29/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/29/2022
|Disposed
|Zamora, Johnny Lee
|Defendant
|6/28/1985
|Zamora, Johnny Lee
|BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (4/9/2021)
|Indictment
|21-05-32917-A
|11/9/2022
|Dismissed - All Dismissals
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
|Zamora, Johnny Lee
|Defendant
|6/28/1985
|Zamora, Johnny Lee
|MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (1/30/2020)
|Indictment
|21-03-32744-A
|11/9/2022
|Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury
|11/9/2022
|Disposed
