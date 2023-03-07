Civil cases filed

Case Number Style Case Type Case Subtype File Date Case Status Date Active Case Status
20-03-85685-A John Crockett, Et Al vs. Billy J. Davis, Et Al Other Civil Law 3/26/2020 12/28/2022 Remanded
21-07-87494-B U.S. Bank National Association vs. Ronald G Haworth Consumer/Commercial/Debt 7/20/2021 12/5/2022 Reinstated
22-12-17546 Sombrero Property Tax Fund I, LLC vs. Amy C Tramel and James Ross Griggs, et al Tax Cases - District 12/1/2022 12/1/2022 Filed
22-12-17547 PANACEA FUND I, LLC vs. Willie Charles Green, Jr. and Margaret Pullin Green and Meyersville Independent School District, et al Tax Cases - District 12/23/2022 12/23/2022 Filed
22-12-89233-A Waste Management of Texas Inc. vs. Jamie Mahan Consumer/Commercial/Debt 12/1/2022 12/1/2022 Filed
22-12-89234-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Angelica Sarah Mancillas and Miguel Hinojosa, Jr. Divorce - Children 12/2/2022 12/2/2022 Filed
22-12-89235-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Ruby Nina Guerrero and Enrique DeJesus Almanza Guerrero Divorce - Children 12/2/2022 12/2/2022 Filed
22-12-89236-D In Re: Copper Everett Aitkens, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 12/2/2022 12/2/2022 Filed
22-12-89237-A Matthew Rial vs. John Kisalus Other Civil Law 12/2/2022 12/2/2022 Filed
22-12-89238-B In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Mary Ann Gutierrez and Jose Angel Gutierrez Divorce - No Children 12/5/2022 12/5/2022 Filed
22-12-89239-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Geneva Rachele Canales and Armando Melchor Divorce - Children 12/5/2022 12/5/2022 Filed
22-12-89240-D In The Matter Of The Marriage of Richard Arlon Cobb and Jennifer Ann Marie Cobb Divorce - Children 12/5/2022 12/5/2022 Filed
22-12-89241-A In The Matter Of The Marriage of Julia Arisbeth Mitchell and Jared Mitchell Divorce - Children 12/5/2022 12/5/2022 Filed
22-12-89242-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Leon Lee Trevino and Veronica Trevino Divorce - Children 12/6/2022 12/6/2022 Filed
22-12-89243-C In Re: Ezekiel Michael Gutierrez, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/6/2022 12/6/2022 Filed
22-12-89244-D In The Matter Of The Marriage Of John Robert Parker and Stacey Marie Parker Divorce - No Children 12/6/2022 12/6/2022 Filed
22-12-89245-A The State of Texas vs. U.S. Currency In the Amount Of $21,700.0 Seizure & Forfeiture 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89246-B In Re: Raelynn Nicole Flores, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89247-C Ashley Danielle Cuellar vs. Best Choice Restaurants, LLC Other Injury Or Damages 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89248-D Diana Garza, Et Al vs. Bethany Senior Living, Ltd. and B&H OpCo GP, Inc. Medical Malpractice 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89249-A In Re: Marco Antonio Navarro, Jr., et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89250-B In Re: Blaire Athena Olguin, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89251-C In Re: Nevaeh Diamond Redden, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89252-D In Re: William Kai Marcel Redland, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89253-A In Re: Santino Ricardo Vargas, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89254-B NewRez LLC, Et Al vs. Stephanie Johnson, Et Al Other Civil Law 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89255-C Victor Roberson vs. Roy Anthony Trevino and UNITED STATES POSTAL SERVICE Motor Vehicle 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89256-D 21st Mortgage Corporation vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Dale L. Barnett, Deceased and Unknown Heirs at Law of Theresa R. Barnett, Deceased Other Civil Law 12/7/2022 12/7/2022 Filed
22-12-89257-A In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Don Rell Bates and Martha Steghling Divorce - No Children 12/8/2022 12/8/2022 Filed
22-12-89259-C Laci Burns vs. A+ Kidz Care Learning Center Other Injury Or Damages 12/9/2022 12/9/2022 Filed
22-12-89261-A In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Jenna Elizabeth Berg and Randal Isaiah Berg Divorce - No Children 12/9/2022 12/9/2022 Filed
22-12-89262-B DeTar Heathcare System vs. Teralee Barnett Consumer/Commercial/Debt 12/9/2022 12/9/2022 Filed
22-12-89263-C In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Monique O Longoria and John Michael Banda Divorce - No Children 12/12/2022 12/12/2022 Filed
22-12-89264-D Roberto Padilla vs. BLG Deli, LTD. and J&J Deli, LLC Other Injury Or Damages 12/13/2022 12/13/2022 Filed
22-12-89265-A In Re: Aaron Da'Marcus Hunt, Jr., et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/13/2022 12/13/2022 Filed
22-12-89266-B In Re: Randy Gamez Flores, an Adult Name Change - Adult 12/13/2022 12/13/2022 Filed
22-12-89267-C In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Francisco Tomas Martinez and Elizabeth Rodriguez Martinez Divorce - No Children 12/13/2022 12/13/2022 Filed
22-12-89268-D In Re: Za'Vian D'Uane Kinney, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/14/2022 12/14/2022 Filed
22-12-89269-A Eric Ochoa vs. Archie Howard, Et Al Motor Vehicle 12/14/2022 12/14/2022 Filed
22-12-89270-B Patricia Zatopek vs. Walmart Stores Texas, LLC Other Injury Or Damages 12/14/2022 12/14/2022 Filed
22-12-89271-C Martin Sowa, Jr and Martin Sowa, III vs. Salvador Rodriguez Motor Vehicle 12/14/2022 12/14/2022 Filed
22-12-89272-D In Re: Elijah Derek Macaraeg, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 12/15/2022 12/15/2022 Filed
22-12-89273-A In Re: Hayden Bentley Vossler, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 12/15/2022 12/15/2022 Filed
22-12-89275-C Ex Parte: Darryl Scott Williams Writ of Habeas Corpus (Pre-Indictment) 12/15/2022 12/15/2022 Filed
22-12-89276-D In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Martha Leticia Vazquez Mendoza Trevino and Eluterio Trevino, Jr. Divorce - No Children 12/16/2022 12/16/2022 Filed
22-12-89278-B In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Alberto Flores, Jr. and Davy Sin Divorce - No Children 12/16/2022 12/16/2022 Filed
22-12-89279-C In Re: Danial Teasle,Louise Teasle, an Adult Name Change - Adult 12/16/2022 12/16/2022 Filed
22-12-89280-D Simon Escobedo and The Estate of Adela Garcia vs. DeTar Hospital Navarro, Et Al Medical Malpractice 12/16/2022 12/16/2022 Filed
22-12-89281-A In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Dustin J Garrison and Jennifer Michelle Snook Divorce - No Children 12/19/2022 12/19/2022 Filed
22-12-89282-B The State of Texas vs. Chase Michael Wright and E P Salas Judgment Nisi 12/19/2022 12/19/2022 Filed
22-12-89283-C The State of Texas vs. Jonathan Curry Gravette, Et Al Judgment Nisi 12/19/2022 12/19/2022 Filed
22-12-89284-D The State of Texas vs. Misty McBride and FREE BIRD BAIL BONDS Judgment Nisi 12/19/2022 12/19/2022 Filed
22-12-89285-A The State of Texas vs. Nicholas Ray Ortiz and Lauren Alkek, Bankers Insurance Co Judgment Nisi 12/19/2022 12/19/2022 Filed
22-12-89286-B The State of Texas vs. U.S. Currency In The Amount of $2,952.00 Seizure & Forfeiture 12/20/2022 12/20/2022 Filed
22-12-89287-C Faye Williams vs. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company Motor Vehicle 12/20/2022 12/20/2022 Filed
22-12-89288-D Louis Diebel vs. Germania Select Insurance Company Motor Vehicle 12/20/2022 12/20/2022 Filed
22-12-89289-A In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jennifer R Lopez and Sammy Lopez Divorce - Children 12/20/2022 12/20/2022 Filed
22-12-89290-B Sylvia Ruiz, Et Al vs. Dolores Guerrero and Geico County Mutual Insurance Company Motor Vehicle 12/21/2022 12/21/2022 Filed
22-12-89291-C In Re: Rae Judd Hroch, an Adult Name Change - Adult 12/21/2022 12/21/2022 Filed
22-12-89292-D In The Matter Of The Marriage of Andrea Leigh Page and Matthew Louis Page Divorce - Children 12/21/2022 12/21/2022 Filed
22-12-89293-A Flagship Credit Acceptance, LLC vs. Jimmy Walker and Jennifer Walker Other Civil Law 12/23/2022 12/23/2022 Filed
22-12-89294-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Adriana Lizett Segovia and Reymundo Segovia Divorce - Children 12/27/2022 12/27/2022 Filed
22-12-89295-C Alamo Concrete Products Company vs. Knoebel Construction, Inc., Et Al Consumer/Commercial/Debt 12/28/2022 12/28/2022 Filed
22-12-89297-A In The Matter Of The Marriage of Krystal Nicole Lindsey Escamilla and Alejandro David Escamilla Divorce - Children 12/28/2022 12/28/2022 Filed
22-12-89298-B BLANCA E JIMENEZ vs. ADAN VALDEZ, Et Al Motor Vehicle 12/28/2022 12/28/2022 Filed
22-12-89299-C In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Sandy Bell Garcia and Ray Morales Divorce - No Children 12/28/2022 12/28/2022 Filed
22-12-89300-D In Re: Gracelyn Gregory Driscoll, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89301-A In Re: Oliver Creed Hays, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89302-B In Re: Ariah Nyelli Estrada, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89303-C In Re: Riley James Mascorro, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89304-D In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Sayra Jo Boop and Jeremiah Boop Divorce - No Children 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89305-A In Re: Fabian Lee Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89306-B In Re: Lesliee James Charles Williams, II, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89307-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Summer Mae Laake and Christopher Lee Laake Divorce - Children 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89308-D In Re: Zaybrianna N. Knight, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89309-A In The Matter Of The Marriage of Megan Sue Sparkman and Taylor Wayne Sparkman Divorce - Children 12/29/2022 12/29/2022 Filed
22-12-89310-B 4405 Navarro Owner LLC vs. CrestMarc VPC Autumn Park LLC and Greg Cason Other Civil Law 12/30/2022 12/30/2022 Filed

Criminal disposed

Party Extended Connection Date of Birth Date of Death Style Offenses (Offense Date) Case Type Case Subtype Case Number S. Closure Date Statistical Closure Statistical Closure Comment Case Status Date Current Case Status
Alarcon, Cepliano John Defendant 9/3/2003 Alarcon, Cepliano John THEFT OF FIREARM (6/20/2021) Indictment 22-10-34061-A 11/28/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/28/2022 Disposed
Alarcon, Cepliano John Defendant 9/3/2003 Alarcon, Cepliano John AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (9/10/2022) Indictment 22-10-34062-A 11/28/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/28/2022 Disposed
Arkadie-Anderson, William Oneal Defendant 8/28/1990 Arkadie-Anderson, William Oneal POSS CS PG 1 <1G (3/13/2018) Indictment 18-10-31102-D 11/30/2022 Motion to Adjudicate Granted 11/30/2022 Disposed
Banda, Adam Joe Defendant 9/29/2004 Banda, Adam Joe BURGLARY OF BUILDING (2/5/2022); CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K (2/5/2022) Indictment 22-10-34036-D 11/28/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/28/2022 Disposed
Barrientes, Bo Luke Defendant 12/14/1986 Barrientes, Bo Luke UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (1/12/2022) Indictment 22-08-33901-D 11/8/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/8/2022 Disposed
Branton, Amy Christine Defendant 7/14/1980 Branton, Amy Christine FORGERY FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT (12/31/2020) Indictment 22-06-33743-D 11/7/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/7/2022 Disposed
Carrera, Joe Anthony Defendant 2/17/1973 Carrera, Joe Anthony SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 (2/1/2022); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (2/1/2022); AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (2/1/2022); AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (2/1/2022) Indictment 22-08-33913-D 11/21/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/21/2022 Disposed
Cavazos, Jonathan Joe, Jr. Defendant 12/19/1999 Cavazos, Jonathan Joe, Jr. BURGLARY HABITATION INTEND OTHER FELONY (5/25/2022); AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (5/25/2022) Indictment 22-09-33928-A 11/8/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/8/2022 Disposed
Clay, Marcus Tyree Defendant 5/31/1998 Clay, Marcus Tyree UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (4/13/2021) Indictment 22-10-34054-D 11/30/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/30/2022 Disposed
Cortinas, Matthew Paul Defendant 12/20/1983 Cortinas, Matthew Paul BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (6/24/2022) Indictment 22-09-33983-D 11/7/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/7/2022 Disposed
Cortinas, Matthew Paul Defendant 12/20/1983 Cortinas, Matthew Paul POSS CS PG 1 <1G (9/6/2021) Indictment 22-06-33755-D 11/7/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/7/2022 Disposed
Creager, Katherine L Defendant 6/15/1983 Creager, Katherine L POSS CS PG 1 <1G (2/21/2020) Indictment 22-10-34082-A 11/29/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/29/2022 Disposed
Delarosa, George Paul Defendant 4/27/1990 Delarosa, George Paul AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON (5/20/2022) Indictment 22-07-33830-A 11/9/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/9/2022 Disposed
Denning, Ethan Christopher Defendant 9/4/1998 Denning, Ethan Christopher POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (5/17/2022) Indictment 22-08-33854-A 11/29/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/29/2022 Disposed
Denning, Ethan Christopher Defendant 9/4/1998 Denning, Ethan Christopher ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (1/3/2022); POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (1/3/2022) Indictment 22-08-33911-D 11/29/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/29/2022 Disposed
Falcon, Joe Luis Defendant 10/27/1988 Falcon, Joe Luis ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (8/3/2012) Indictment 13-10-27541-A 11/30/2022 Motion to Revoke Granted 11/30/2022 Disposed
Flores, Clara Rae Defendant 8/26/1981 Flores, Clara Rae PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY (11/8/2021); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (11/8/2021) Indictment 22-10-34069-A 11/28/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/28/2022 Disposed
Flores, Crystal Marie Defendant 8/14/1986 Flores, Crystal Marie POSS CS PG 1 <1G (7/25/2021) Indictment 22-06-33776-A 11/8/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/8/2022 Disposed
Flores, Crystal Marie Defendant 8/14/1986 Flores, Crystal Marie FORGERY GOVT INSTRUMENT/MONEY/SECURITIES (5/23/2022) Indictment 22-09-33921-A 11/8/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/8/2022 Disposed
Flores, Crystal Marie Defendant 8/14/1986 Flores, Crystal Marie BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (7/21/2022) Indictment 22-09-33948-A 11/8/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/8/2022 Disposed
Flores, Jessica Ann Defendant 5/2/1976 Flores, Jessica Ann POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (2/9/2021) Indictment 22-08-33856-A 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Flores, Kayla Renee Nicole Defendant 5/31/1989 Flores, Kayla Renee Nicole MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (2/4/2022) Indictment 22-06-33759-D 11/7/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/7/2022 Disposed
Foley, Melvin James Defendant 5/21/1981 Foley, Melvin James POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (8/15/2022) Indictment 22-10-34088-A 11/9/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/9/2022 Disposed
Garcia, Elaine Katherine Defendant 10/26/1984 Garcia, Elaine Katherine ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (4/19/2022); MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (4/19/2022); UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (4/19/2022) Indictment 22-06-33803-A 11/21/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/21/2022 Disposed
Garcia, Jose Felicieto Defendant 6/15/1982 Garcia, Jose Felicieto MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (4/26/2021); TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (4/26/2021); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (4/26/2021) Indictment 22-09-33969-D 11/8/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/8/2022 Disposed
Garcia, Rose Marie Defendant 1/4/1963 Garcia, Rose Marie MURDER (6/10/2019); TAMP/FAB PHYS EVID W/INTENT IMPAIR HUM CORPSE (6/10/2019) Indictment 21-12-33351-A 11/16/2022 Conviction - By Jury 11/16/2022 Disposed
Garza, Jeremiah Isaias, IV Defendant 6/9/2001 Garza, Jeremiah Isaias, IV ESCAPE WHILE ARRESTED/CONFINED FELONY (7/28/2022); ROBBERY (7/28/2022); POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS (7/28/2022) Indictment 22-09-33967-D 11/8/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/8/2022 Disposed
Gayer, Miranda Nicole Defendant 5/10/1995 Gayer, Miranda Nicole POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (7/21/2021) Indictment 22-06-33771-A 11/10/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/10/2022 Disposed
Gonzales, Jonathan Ray Defendant 5/19/2000 Gonzales, Jonathan Ray ASSAULT PUBLIC SERVANT (11/8/2020) Indictment 21-01-32626-D 11/9/2022 Order Extending Terms Of Probation 11/9/2022 Disposed
Gonzales, Natalie Defendant 7/23/1984 Gonzales, Natalie MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (4/26/2021); POSS CS PG 1 <1G (4/26/2021) Indictment 22-09-33970-D 11/8/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/8/2022 Disposed
Gutierrez, Quincey Davis Defendant 6/20/1994 Gutierrez, Quincey Davis BURGLARY OF HABITATION (8/22/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (8/22/2022) Indictment 22-09-33991-A 11/10/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/10/2022 Disposed
Gutierrez, Quincey Davis Defendant 6/20/1994 Gutierrez, Quincey Davis MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (6/10/2020) Indictment 22-02-33413-A 11/10/2022 Motion to Adjudicate Granted 11/10/2022 Disposed
Hayes, Taela Katherine Shatarus Defendant 8/27/2001 Hayes, Taela Katherine Shatarus UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (3/30/2022); THEFT OF FIREARM (3/30/2022) Indictment 22-05-33725-A 11/8/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/8/2022 Disposed
Hernandez-Lopez, Jose Francisco Defendant 6/23/1984 Hernandez-Lopez, Jose Francisco POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/24/2020) Indictment 22-08-33905-D 11/9/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/9/2022 Disposed
Hunt, Teresa Lynne Defendant 7/4/1982 Hunt, Teresa Lynne POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/15/2022) Indictment 22-10-34089-A 11/29/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/29/2022 Disposed
Jones, Natalie Ann Defendant 3/26/1982 Jones, Natalie Ann POSS CS PG 1 <1G (10/22/2019) Indictment 20-01-31971-D 11/10/2022 Motion to Revoke Granted 11/10/2022 Disposed
Jones, Robin Patrick Defendant 3/17/1970 Jones, Robin Patrick POSS CS PG 1 <1G (11/17/2021) Indictment 22-09-33971-D 11/8/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/8/2022 Disposed
Kocurek, Leslie Mariel Defendant 2/22/1993 Kocurek, Leslie Mariel ABANDON ENDANGER CHILD INT/KNOW/RECK/CRIM NEG (3/22/2022) Indictment 22-09-33927-A 11/7/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/7/2022 Disposed
Lara, Michael Joseph Defendant 2/6/1986 Lara, Michael Joseph UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (6/22/2022); POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (6/22/2022); EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION (6/22/2022) Indictment 22-09-33939-A 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Ledeay, Kacee Delaney James Defendant 5/6/1996 Ledeay, Kacee Delaney James POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (9/18/2020) Indictment 22-06-33735-D 11/7/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/7/2022 Disposed
Licerio, Pedro Ray Defendant 10/11/1993 Licerio, Pedro Ray ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (7/19/2022); UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (7/19/2022) Indictment 22-09-34018-A 11/29/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/29/2022 Disposed
Licon, Jared Lee Defendant 4/25/1997 Licon, Jared Lee POSS CS PG 1 <1G (10/2/2016) Indictment 17-03-29893-A 11/28/2022 Order Extending Terms Of Probation 11/28/2022 Disposed
Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr. Defendant 6/30/1985 Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr. POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (4/25/2021) Indictment 22-09-34023-A 11/29/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/29/2022 Disposed
Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr. Defendant 6/30/1985 Liguez, Noel Gabriel, Jr. POSS CS PG 1 <1G (7/16/2022) Indictment 22-09-34024-A 11/29/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/29/2022 Disposed
Lira, Donna Kay Defendant 11/18/1969 Lira, Donna Kay MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=4G<400G (1/29/2021) Indictment 22-05-33715-A 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Loya, Matthew Ryan Defendant 2/16/1993 Loya, Matthew Ryan TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (11/14/2018) Indictment 19-09-31729-D 11/9/2022 Order Extending Terms Of Probation 11/9/2022 Disposed
Luna, Laura Elizabeth Defendant 3/23/2000 Luna, Laura Elizabeth HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON (3/30/2020) Information 22-11-34093-A 11/3/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/3/2022 Disposed
Luna, Laura Elizabeth Defendant 3/23/2000 Luna, Laura Elizabeth TAMPER FABRICATE PHYSICAL EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR (3/30/2020) Information 22-11-34094-A 11/3/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/3/2022 Disposed
Luna, Laura Elizabeth Defendant 3/23/2000 Luna, Laura Elizabeth MURDER (3/30/2020) Indictment 20-06-32272-D 11/3/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/3/2022 Disposed
Martinez, Ernest, III Defendant 1/24/1982 Martinez, Ernest, III POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (9/17/2020) Indictment 22-02-33417-A 11/30/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/30/2022 Disposed
Maxwell, Esean Ronell Defendant 11/10/1997 Maxwell, Esean Ronell CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K (10/1/2021) Indictment 22-09-33962-D 11/30/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/30/2022 Disposed
Mejias, John Manuel Defendant 1/9/1989 Mejias, John Manuel POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/29/2021) Indictment 22-06-33756-D 11/8/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/8/2022 Disposed
Mendoza, Ruben Gonzales Defendant 10/12/1968 Mendoza, Ruben Gonzales AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (1/21/2016); AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT CHILD (4/11/2014); SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 (1/21/2015); SEX ABUSE OF CHILD CONTINUOUS: VICTIM UNDER 14 (4/11/2013); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (1/21/2015); INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT (4/11/2014); INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES (4/11/2014); INDECENCY W/A CHILD EXPOSES (1/21/2015) Indictment 19-10-31767-D 11/18/2022 Conviction - By Jury 11/18/2022 Disposed
Moncibais, Alfonso, IV Defendant 10/12/1985 Moncibais, Alfonso, IV MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (6/1/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (6/1/2022); EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION (6/1/2022) Indictment 22-09-33941-A 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Partida, Alex J Defendant 11/1/1984 Partida, Alex J AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON (5/30/2022); ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER (5/30/2022) Indictment 22-06-33794-A 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Partida, Alex James Defendant 11/1/1984 Partida, Alex James ROBBERY (7/13/2016) Indictment 17-06-30071-D 11/30/2022 Continued On Probation 11/30/2022 Disposed
Pena, Christina Benavidez Defendant 8/16/1977 Pena, Christina Benavidez POSS CS PG 1 <1G (12/1/2021) Indictment 22-08-33908-D 11/28/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/28/2022 Disposed
Perez, Justin Maurice Defendant 2/4/1993 Perez, Justin Maurice DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (3/30/2019) Indictment 20-12-32580-A 11/29/2022 Motion to Revoke Granted 11/29/2022 Disposed
Pullin, Natalie Alyssa Defendant 12/14/1980 Pullin, Natalie Alyssa MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (3/20/2021) Indictment 21-07-33067-A 11/29/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/29/2022 Disposed
Ramirez, Jose Angel Lucio Defendant 10/27/1999 Ramirez, Jose Angel Lucio DEADLY CONDUCT DISCHARGE FIREARM (1/27/2022); HINDER APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION KNOWN FELON (1/27/2022) Indictment 22-09-33942-A 11/28/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/28/2022 Disposed
Ramirez, Myca Amaya Defendant 11/18/1999 Ramirez, Myca Amaya THEFT PROP >= $750<$2500 (11/16/2021) Indictment 22-06-33753-D 11/28/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/28/2022 Disposed
Raz, Vanessa Ann Defendant 7/22/1983 Raz, Vanessa Ann EVADING ARREST DET W/PREV CONVICTION (9/11/2022) Indictment 22-10-34055-D 11/7/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/7/2022 Disposed
Rivers, Keith Jaques Defendant 8/11/1992 Rivers, Keith Jaques POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G (1/27/2020) Indictment 22-06-33741-D 11/8/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/8/2022 Disposed
Robinson, Tezo Dewayne Defendant 1/2/1980 Robinson, Tezo Dewayne BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (5/13/2022) Indictment 22-05-33728-A 11/30/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/30/2022 Disposed
Robinson, Tezo Dewayne Defendant 1/2/1980 Robinson, Tezo Dewayne BURGLARY OF BUILDING (2/2/2021) Indictment 21-10-33260-A 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Robles, Vincent Daniel Defendant 10/13/1986 Robles, Vincent Daniel POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (8/3/2022) Indictment 22-10-34053-D 11/7/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/7/2022 Disposed
Rodriguez, Julio Mario Defendant 5/24/1982 Rodriguez, Julio Mario POSS CS PG 1 <1G (8/2/2022) Indictment 22-10-34084-A 11/28/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/28/2022 Disposed
Roseland, Kimberly W Defendant 12/16/1979 Roseland, Kimberly W POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (3/26/2022) Indictment 22-06-33762-D 11/9/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/9/2022 Disposed
Rush, David Vernon Defendant 8/20/1962 Rush, David Vernon DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND (5/16/2020) Indictment 22-07-33826-A 11/7/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/7/2022 Disposed
Scott, Tyler Jamal Defendant 9/10/1998 Scott, Tyler Jamal ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (11/7/2021); ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV CONV (5/4/2022) Indictment 22-09-33944-A 11/10/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/10/2022 Disposed
Scott, Tyler Jamal Defendant 9/10/1998 Scott, Tyler Jamal ARSON (5/4/2022) Indictment 22-09-33945-A 11/10/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/10/2022 Disposed
Shelley, Staci Dawn Defendant 3/23/1977 Shelley, Staci Dawn POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (6/19/2018) Indictment 20-11-32513-A 11/10/2022 Continued On Probation 11/10/2022 Disposed
Shelton, Ephron, Jr. Defendant 10/25/1972 Shelton, Ephron, Jr. POSS CS PG 1 <1G (7/3/2022) Indictment 22-09-33917-A 11/9/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/9/2022 Disposed
Shelton, Ephron, Jr. Defendant 10/25/1972 Shelton, Ephron, Jr. BURGLARY OF HABITATION (5/19/2022) Indictment 22-08-33853-A 11/9/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/9/2022 Disposed
Stirneman, Jamie Lorene Defendant 4/10/1989 Stirneman, Jamie Lorene POSS CS PG 1 >=4G<200G (7/31/2022) Indictment 22-10-34087-A 11/28/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/28/2022 Disposed
Stovall, Malik Devonne Defendant 4/5/1999 Stovall, Malik Devonne BURGLARY OF HABITATION (8/5/2018) Indictment 19-10-31820-A 11/30/2022 Continued On Probation 11/30/2022 Disposed
Stovall, Malik Devonne Defendant 4/5/1999 Stovall, Malik Devonne PLACE WEAPONS PROHIBITED (7/12/2017) Indictment 17-09-30202-D 11/30/2022 Continued On Probation 11/30/2022 Disposed
Tamayo, Bryan Davide Defendant 12/4/1991 Tamayo, Bryan Davide INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER W/VEHICLE (10/14/2020) Indictment 21-11-33300-D 11/8/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/8/2022 Disposed
Trevino, Sanford, III Defendant 3/11/1992 Trevino, Sanford, III UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON (7/11/2022) Indictment 22-09-33990-A 11/29/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/29/2022 Disposed
Valenzuela, Desiree Marie Defendant 3/25/1992 Valenzuela, Desiree Marie CRIMINAL TRESPASS (10/3/2022) Indictment 22-10-34078-A 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel Defendant 4/15/1993 Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (6/10/2022) Indictment 22-07-33828-A 11/8/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/8/2022 Disposed
Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel Defendant 4/15/1993 Valenzuela, Dustin Daniel POSS CS PG 1 <1G (6/10/2021) Indictment 22-05-33690-A 11/8/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/8/2022 Disposed
Vela, Amanda Nicole Defendant 5/8/1983 Vela, Amanda Nicole POSS CS PG 1 <1G (5/15/2022) Indictment 22-07-33845-D 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Villarreal, Jason Defendant 10/3/1984 Villarreal, Jason OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION (4/1/2022) Indictment 22-05-33680-D 11/30/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/30/2022 Disposed
Villarreal, Jason Defendant 10/3/1984 Villarreal, Jason ASSAULT PEACE OFFICER/JUDGE (3/28/2022); DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE (3/28/2022) Indictment 22-05-33679-D 11/30/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/30/2022 Disposed
Wadle, Julian Louis Defendant 7/25/1986 Wadle, Julian Louis POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (3/26/2022) Indictment 22-06-33761-D 11/9/2022 Placed On Deferred Adjudication 11/9/2022 Disposed
Williams, Brent Jarret Defendant 11/1/1989 Williams, Brent Jarret PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORRECTIONAL FACILITY (3/24/2021) Indictment 21-07-33023-D 11/30/2022 Motion to Revoke Granted 11/30/2022 Disposed
Young, Christian Anthony Defendant 11/29/1999 Young, Christian Anthony ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY (7/27/2022); EVADING ARREST DETENTION W/VEH (7/27/2022); THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K (7/27/2022); CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$2,500<$30K (7/27/2022); UNL USE OF CRIMINAL INSTRUMENT (7/27/2022) Indictment 22-09-34019-A 11/29/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/29/2022 Disposed
Zamora, Johnny Lee Defendant 6/28/1985 Zamora, Johnny Lee BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY (4/9/2021) Indictment 21-05-32917-A 11/9/2022 Dismissed - All Dismissals 11/9/2022 Disposed
Zamora, Johnny Lee Defendant 6/28/1985 Zamora, Johnny Lee MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=1G<4G (1/30/2020) Indictment 21-03-32744-A 11/9/2022 Guilty Plea Or Nolo Contredere - No Jury 11/9/2022 Disposed