COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Crossroads region continued with small but steady increases Tuesday, with 35 new cases in Victoria County and 36 hospitalized patients in local hospitals.
COVID-19 patients are occupying 36 beds out of a total of 602 beds Victoria and five surrounding counties, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, meaning they are occupying about 6% of the region's total number of beds.
Statewide, the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to rise, in part because of continued outbreaks in communities including El Paso, Lubbock and Amarillo. More than 18,000 Texans have died from the respiratory disease, with 97 new deaths reported Tuesday alone, according to state data.
There were 35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria County on Tuesday, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department, bring the total number of active cases to 110.
Out of 4,384 total cases, an estimated 4,179 cases have recovered. There are 95 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
DeWitt County
In their first COVID-19 update in a week, officials in DeWitt County reported 16 new cases yesterday.
All of those 16 cases were confirmed by Friday, according to a press release. No additional cases were confirmed on Monday.
Eight of the people who tested positive live in the Yoakum area. Six live in Cuero area, and two live in the Yorktown area.
The county has reported 997 cases to date. Of these, there are 30 known active cases. At least 952 people have recovered, and 54 people have died.
Matagorda County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Tuesday, according to state data.
Out of 1,126 total cases, an estimated 1,070 patients have recovered. There are 54 county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Jackson County
Seven new cases were reported in Jackson County on Monday, according to data from Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 665 total cases of the respiratory disease, the majority of patients — 637 — have recovered, according to the data. There are seven county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
As of Monday evening, there were 21 active cases in the county. The county's COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday were not available before the Advocate's print deadline.
Goliad County
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Goliad County was adjusted slightly Monday to 214 total cases, down from 217, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Cases are sometimes removed from a county's total as case investigators identify patients who are duplicated in the data or if a patient is determined to have a different county of residence.
Out of 214 total cases, an estimated 206 patients have recovered. There are four county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
Seven more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county's office of emergency management said in a news release on Tuesday. Twelve new recoveries from the virus were also reported.
Of the county's 1,217 cases of the coronavirus, 57 remained active on Tuesday. An estimated 1,271 residents have recovered from the virus and 13 have died.
Refugio County
Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio County on Monday, according to a news release from the county's office of emergency management.
The newly infected patients are a woman in her 80s and a man in his 50s, the news release said.
Out of 314 total cases, the majority of patients — 295— have recovered. There are 16 county residents who have died from complications of the virus, and three active cases in the county as of Monday evening.
