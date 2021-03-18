One thousand five hundred doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are being administered at the Matagorda County fairgrounds on Thursday and Friday. Anyone age 65 and older is eligible, according to a spokesman with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, which is operating the clinic.
The clinic, which is part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Save Our Seniors program, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 4511 Farm to Market Road 2668.
This is the third week of the governor’s initiative. This week, 28 counties were given the option to operate centralized vaccination clinics or mobile clinics for homebound seniors, said TDEM spokesperson Seth Christensen.
If the county is unable to administer all 1,500 doses to seniors age 65 and older, additional doses may be allocated to people in other priority groups, including people age 50 and older, people with qualifying medical conditions, educators and child care workers, Christensen said.
The counties were selected based on the number of vaccines they have received in previous weeks. The Save Our Seniors program is intended to expand vaccine access in counties where the lowest proportion of seniors have been vaccinated in an effort to make distribution more equitable, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
This week, 18,000 doses will be administered with the help of the Texas National Guard.
Matagorda County spokesman Mitch Thames said the county has received relatively few doses even though medical officials in Bay City have the capacity to administer as many as 1,000 doses a day. Less than 5,000 of the county’s more than 28,000 residents aged 16 and up had received a first dose as of Thursday, according to state data.
As of Thursday afternoon, things were running smoothly at the clinic, Thames said. Aside from the required 15-minute post-vaccination waiting period, there was little delay at the fairgrounds.
“I was very impressed with their speed,” he said. “I expected lines, and there are none.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.