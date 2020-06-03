Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the county's total to 170. Of those, 144 have recovered and seven residents have died.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|41
|37
|3
|Goliad
|8
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|15
|1
|Jackson
|19
|16
|1
|Lavaca
|17
|7
|1
|Matagorda
|71
|46
|5
|Refugio
|3
|3
|0
|Victoria
|170
|144
|7
|Wharton
|67
|38
|1
|9-County total
|413
|311
|19
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
Wharton County
Nine new cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the disease were reported in Wharton County on Wednesday.
A woman who lived in the El Campo area died, according to a release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The nine new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of cases in the county to 67. Of those, 38 have recovered and one resident has now died.
Seven of the nine new cases are residents of El Campo, according to the release. The patients include: two girls between the ages of 10 and 20; a man between the ages of 30 and 40; two women between the ages of 20 and 30; a woman between the ages of 40 and 50; and a woman between the ages of 50 and 60.
The other two patients are a woman between the ages of 40 and 50 and a man between the ages of 60 and 70 who both live in Wharton.
Of the new cases, only one contracted the virus from an unknown source, the release said. The others were exposed either at work, from a family member or at a family gathering.
“We must be diligent in our social distancing and hygiene efforts,” the release said.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday.
The new case brings the county’s total number of cases to 71. Of those, 46 have recovered and five residents have died. The new patient is a man between the ages of 40 and 50 who is recovering at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Additionally, Matagorda County officials have received reports from the epidemiology teams assigned to the county that they are having difficulty reaching some COVID-19 positive residents, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
The purpose of the phone calls from the state is to verify health status and report recovered cases accurately. The county and state ask if someone in your household is recovering or believed to have recovered from COVID-19, to answer calls from the state or call them back as soon as you are able to do so, according to the release.
