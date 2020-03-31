A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calhoun County Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of cases there to seven.
The patient, who lives in Calhoun County, is currently receiving care at Memorial Medical Center, according to a news release from the hospital. The patient is believed to have become infected within the county.
Additional details about the patient were not released.
“At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area, and the specific locations and demographics of these patients is not necessary information that the public needs in order to protect themselves,” according to a news release from the hospital.
