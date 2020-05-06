In Victoria County, one new case of COVID-19 was confirmed as of Wednesday evening, officials said. In all, 146 county residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Of those, 110 people have recovered. Five residents have died.
Refugio County
One new Refugio County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The county has one confirmed case of the virus among its residents, according to a county news release. The patient is a woman in her 60s and is currently isolating.
The patient contracted the virus through close contact with someone who had the virus, according to the news release.
County officials previously reported a confirmed case, but after an investigation it was determined the patient lived outside of the county, according to the news release. The patient was removed from the county’s confirmed case list.
Refugio County Memorial Hospital has conducted 53 tests and 52 have returned negative. Hospital officials conducted 44 antibody tests with 41 returned negative.
Matagorda County
A state-run mobile COVID-19 test site will be in Bay City on Thursday, Matagorda County officials announced.
The drive-thru sample collection site will be at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Health workers will collect samples from the back of patients’ noses to diagnose residents with COVID-19. Results are expected to be announced by May 15, local officials said. The tests are free.
Those who want to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened. Those seeking a test should call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the county as of 12 p.m. Wednesday. Of the 64 total confirmed cases, 34 people have recovered and three people have died.
