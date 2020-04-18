One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Victoria County on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 93.
Of the 93 cases, 54 patients have recovered, and one person has died. About 22% of the cases are the result of community transmission, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Twelve Victoria County residents are hospitalized, with three of those in the intensive care unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.