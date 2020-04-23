A mobile COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open to the public in Lavaca County on Friday.
The Texas Department of State and Health Services through the Texas National Guard, will operate the site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77 South.
All tests must be scheduled in advance with an appointment, according to a county news release. People can schedule a test by calling 512-883-2400.
Patients must have one or more of the symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, cough, fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell.
The site will have 11 medical professionals and support staff available along with 34 soldiers, according to the news release. The Texas National Guard has a 150 person a day testing capacity.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 58.
The new patient is a boy between the ages of 2 and 5, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The patient is currently isolating at home.
The new case is not related to out-of-state travel.
Out of the county's 58 cases, 26 patients have recovered and three have died.
Also, Matagorda County is reminding the public that there will be a drive-thru COVID-19 test site open on Friday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m.
Individuals who want to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing. Testing will be conducted one day only at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th Street, Bay City, Texas.
More information and instructions can be found at matagordaregional.org/covidmtc.
