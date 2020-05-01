One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County, officials announced Friday.
The new case brings the county's total to 64. Of those, 28 have recovered and three have died.
The new patient is a woman between the ages of 20 and 30 who is currently isolating at home, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
Additionally, the results from a drive-thru testing site in Bay City on April 24 showed zero positive cases of COVID-19. Sixty-seven people were tested and all tests returned negative, according to the release.
