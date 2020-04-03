One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Matagorda County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases there to 36.
The patient newly confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is a female between the ages of 55 and 65, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
The patient is currently isolating at home. The case is not believed to be related to out-of-state travel.
Matagorda County issued a stay-at-home order Thursday. The mandate limits people from leaving their homes or gathering in groups larger than 10 people. People are subject to a $200 fine or up to 180 days in jail, if a law enforcement officer sees a group larger than 10, closer together, or out of their homes for non-essential reasons.
