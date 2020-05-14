One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Matagorda County on Thursday, officials said, ending a almost two-week-long streak without a new case.
The new case brings the county’s total number of cases to 65. Of those, 37 have recovered and 5 have died.
The new patient is a woman between the ages of 80 and 90, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
