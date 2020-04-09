One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Matagorda County, officials announced Thursday.
The new case brings the county's COVID-19 case count to 45. The new patient is a woman between the ages of 60 and 70 who is currently being isolated at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The case is not believed to be related to travel.
Of the county's 45 cases, 10 people have recovered and three people have died.
Matagorda County officials said in a press release that they are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients who have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day.
"It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason," according to the release.
