One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 59.
The new patient is a woman between the ages of 30 and 40, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. The patient is isolating at home. It is unknown if the case is related to out-of-state travel.
Of the county’s 59 cases, 26 patients have recovered and three have died.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith will conduct a Facebook live event at 2 p.m. Friday. The event will be streamed on the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center Facebook page.
Additionally, a drive-thru testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., in Bay City. People who want to be tested must have an appointment and be pre-screened to receive testing. More information is available at www.matagordaregional.org/covidmtc.
