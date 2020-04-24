One new case of COVID-19 was reported Friday in Victoria County, bringing the county’s total to 115 officials said during a press conference.
Of the county’s total cases, 69 people have recovered, and two county residents have died. Twelve people are in the hospital with two in intensive care, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
The announcement came during an afternoon press conference Friday, one day after a second COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed in Victoria at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria-Southeast.
Eleven cases of COVID-19 have been linked to this facility, seven of whom are Victoria County residents, Gonzales said Friday.
A press conference by Victoria officials is ongoing and can be watched live on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page. Read Saturday’s Advocate for full coverage.
