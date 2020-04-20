One new case of COVID-19 was announced in Victoria County on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 96.
Of the county’s 96 cases, 60 have recovered, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, during a news conference Monday afternoon.
Gonzales said the community remains at a "mild to moderate" level of community transmission, and 1,150 tests for COVID-19 have been done to date.
A press conference with government and health officials is ongoing and can be watched live from the Advocate’s Facebook page. Read Tuesday’s Advocate for full coverage.
