One new death related to COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County over the weekend, according to state data.
A total of 42 county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began.
In all, 1,036 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease. Of those, an estimated 941 have recovered and 42, according to state data.
