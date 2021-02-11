COVID-19

COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths from the respiratory disease Thursday.

New deaths were reported in Victoria, Wharton and Jackson counties.

On Wednesday, 104 COVID-19 patients occupied 16.31% of 637 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

There were 217 empty hospital beds and 15 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

The Victoria County Jail has one confirmed case of the disease among inmates and 260 are quarantining or isolating, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards

No other county jails in the Crossroads region reported confirmed cases or inmates or staff isolating or quarantining Thursday.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Feb. 11, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,711 (+7) 1,605 15
DeWitt 1,810 1,617 55
Goliad 412 386 12
Jackson 1,565 (+6) 1,490 28
Lavaca 2,160 (+16) 2,038 68
Matagorda 2,957 (+18) 2,731 85
Refugio 596 (+3) 545 17
Victoria 7739 (+19) 6,977 167
Wharton 3,574 (+37) 3,291 95
9-County total 22524 (+106) 20,680 542

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

