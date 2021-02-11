The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths from the respiratory disease Tuesday.

New deaths were reported in Calhoun, Lavaca, Wharton and Victoria counties.

On Monday, 113 COVID-19 patients occupied 18.7% of 605 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

There were 216 empty hospital beds, and 22 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

CHART

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards did not post its daily COVID-19 report as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

