The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported one new death and 107 cases of COVID-19 Saturday in the Crossroads.
A Matagorda County resident has died from the disease, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services, which tallies deaths using death certificates. So far, 476 deaths have been reported in the Crossroads.
Eight of the 107 new diagnoses of the disease are backlogged cases, of which three were in Matagorda County, four were in Calhoun County and one was in Jackson County, according to state data.
Of 594 old cases of COVID-19 added to the state’s count, 35 were in Jackson County, 13 were in Calhoun County and four were in Lavaca County, according to state data.
Trauma Service Region S data, which includes Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson and Calhoun counties, showed 142 COVID-19 patients occupied 20.85% of 681 staffed hospital beds for Friday, according to the state health department.
Also, there were 279 empty hospital beds and 13 empty beds in intensive care units, state data showed. The state did not report figures for Saturday.
About the data: On Jan. 13 the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide case daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
