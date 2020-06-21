Victoria County Health Department officials said 49 new cases of COVID-19 developed during the weekend, 35 of which were reported Sunday.
The flare-up of cases Sunday breaks the previous record for new cases reported in a single day, which was 21 on Thursday; the weekend report also punctuated Victoria County’s highest weekly gain of new cases – 108 – since the pandemic began.
Among the 310 Victoria County residents who have tested positive for the disease, 177 have recovered. Eight people have died. There are 125 active cases in the county.
“The team was very busy today,” said Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff, “so there is a possibility of those daily numbers changing slightly as the investigations are completed.”
A news release on Victoria County’s health department’s Facebook page urged residents to protect themselves and their community from the spread of COVID-19.
“County Judge Ben Zeller and Mayor (Rawley) McCoy are meeting with local health officials and the Office Emergency Management again tomorrow (Monday) morning to assess the sudden increase in cases,” the news release said.
As a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state also continued this week, Crossroads families took to outdoor spaces to celebrate Father’s Day.
Christina Lara, who spent the afternoon at Patriot Park with several family members, said the size of their gathering was greatly decreased in efforts to reduce likelihood of spreading the virus.
“We usually have big old family reunions around this time, but not this year,” she said.
Roberto Lara, Christina’s brother, said the family, visiting from Damon, had intended to stay in Port Lavaca for the weekend, but they had trouble finding a place to stay in the beach town.
“Everything was booked solid,” he said.
Lara said he’s worried about what his six children will learn while locked inside during quarantine.
“Nowadays, they don’t even go outside,” he said.
James Perales spent Sunday at Patriot Park, teaching his youngest son, Jaden, a new skill. The pair picked up magnet fishing as a new hobby about a week ago.
“You never know what you’re going to pick up,” he said.
Perales said the pandemic has changed his life and increasing the frequency of his fishing trips.
“I got laid off on my job,” said Perales, who has three children, ages 9, 12 and 18. “Since the kids weren’t at school and my wife had to work I stayed home with them.”
As families continue to live their lives in the pandemic, McCoy said he has not forgotten about it and will continue to try to find solutions to reduce the spread of the virus – within the limitations of what Gov. Greg Abbot has allowed.
Over the weekend, city and county officials followed the lead of Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, who ordered businesses to require employees and customers to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible.
“I think about this every night and every day,” McCoy said. “It’s not taken lightly.”
Matagorda County
Matagorda County reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Officials said the new cases are all men whose ages range between 30 and 40, between 20 and 30 and between 60 and 70. All of the men are recovering in their homes.
Matagorda County currently has 108 positive cases, of which 58 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 45. The positive cases continue to be located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Sargent, Markham and Matagorda.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center will have an open testing site on Wednesday and Thursday. This team is from the State of Texas and will be testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The site will be the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., across SH 35 from Bay City High School.
Officials said they will announce the registration phone numbers in a later news release.
