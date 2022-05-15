COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — May 15

As of Saturday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria's trauma services area was 1.65%, according to the state health department. There was 1 available ICU bed in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6
County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 5,779 3,625 2,106 48 56.43%
DeWitt 6,591 (+3) 4,004 2,488 99 48.66%
Goliad 1,249 803 414 32 45.39%
Jackson 3,318 (+1) 2,619 641 59 48.29%
Lavaca 4,392 2,678 1,594 120 47.04%
Matagorda 8,550 (+1) 6,931 1,444 175 51.44%
Refugio 1,818 1,155 627 36 57.53%
Victoria 19,340 (+6) 17,116 1,812 413 53.27%
Wharton 9,394 7,060 2,120 214 56.59%
9-County Total 60,430 (+11) 45,991 13,246 1196 51.63%

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.