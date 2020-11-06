Victoria County public health officials reported 12 new coronavirus infections and 13 newly recovered residents Friday.
The new cases bring the county's total case count to 4,443, according to a news release from the public health department.
There are at least 141 active infections among county residents, and at least 95 residents have died from COVID-19.
At least 4,207 residents have recovered from the disease.
Calhoun County
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Calhoun County Friday.
Of 954 total cases, an estimated 934 patients have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died from complications of the virus, and 12 active cases in the county as of Friday evening, according to the county's office of emergency management.
Jackson County
Seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jackson County on Thursday, and another seven were confirmed Friday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
In total, there are have been 679 people diagnosed with the respiratory disease. Of these, an estimated 644 patients have recovered. There are seven county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
There are 28 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Friday, according to state data.
Goliad County
Five more people in Goliad County tested positive for the virus on Thursday, bringing the county's total number of active cases to six.
No new cases were reported on Friday.
Out of 219 total cases, 209 patients have recovered. Four county residents are confirmed to have died from complication of the virus.
Lavaca County
Official reported nine new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Lavaca County on Friday, according to the local office of emergency management.
As of Friday evening, there were 62 active cases of the respiratory disease among county residents, up from 38 active cases on Oct. 24.
Of the 1,238 total cases identified, an estimated 1,163 patients have recovered. At least 13 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
