Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Monday.
Five new case of the disease were first announced in the morning and an additional eight were announced Monday afternoon. The 13 cases bring the county's total to 93. Of those, 52 have recovered and five residents have died.
"It was expected after the reopening and with increased testing we would see more positive cases," said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County spokesman, in a news release. "Until a proven and widely-available vaccine is on the market, we will likely continue to see more COVID-19 cases."
The first five new patients include a woman between the ages of 30 and 40; a man between the ages of 20 and 30; a woman between the ages of 15 and 25; a man between the ages of 60 and 70; and a boy between the ages of 0 and 5.
The eight patients announced in the afternoon include a boy between the ages of 10 and 15; a boy between the ages of 0 and 5; a woman between the ages of 20 and 30; a man between the ages of 30 and 40; a girl between the ages of 10 and 20; a man between the ages of 50 and 60; and two women between the ages of 40 and 50.
All 13 patients are recovering at home, the release said.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management confirmed 9 new cases of COVID-19 Monday.
A total of 94 county residents have tested positive for the disease caused by coronavirus. In addition to the new cases, the report handed down from the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 also confirmed two new recoveries, leaving a total of 44 county residents who've recovered from the disease; one county resident died.
This week, Wharton County is having five days of testing at three locations. Testing is being conducted Monday and Friday at the El Campo Civic Center, Tuesday and Thursday at the Wharton Civic Center and Wednesday at the American Legion Post 226 in East Bernard.
Testing will be conducted each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; pre-registration is required. Citizens may call for a testing time 24 hours prior to each testing location. To register, call 512-883-2400 or visit www.TXCOVIDTEST.org.
"The recent upward trend in positive cases means we must remain diligent in our social distancing and hygiene efforts," read a statement posted on Wharton County OEM's Facebook page. "Now is not the time to let up on our social-distancing practices. Continue to avoid crowds, wear masks when it is required, or you feel it is in your best interest to do so and use good common sense when out in the community to avoid spreading disease."
