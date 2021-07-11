The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases across the Crossroads on Saturday.
No deaths were reported, according to state data.
The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish new COVID-19 totals by 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Matagorda County reported eight new COVID-19 cases, according to the state data. Wharton County reported six new cases.
On Saturday, 25 COVID-19 patients occupied 4.26% of hospital beds in Victoria's trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.
Area hospitals reported 180 empty hospital beds and eight intensive care unit beds, according to the state data.
