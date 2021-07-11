COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 14 new COVID-19 cases across the Crossroads on Saturday.

No deaths were reported, according to state data.

The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish new COVID-19 totals by 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Matagorda County reported eight new COVID-19 cases, according to the state data. Wharton County reported six new cases. 

On Saturday, 25 COVID-19 patients occupied 4.26% of hospital beds in Victoria's trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 180 empty hospital beds and eight intensive care unit beds, according to the state data.

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - July 11, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,486 2,452 25
DeWitt 2,007 1,929 61
Goliad 491 475 15
Jackson 1,876 1,837 31
Lavaca 2,522 2,440 76
Matagorda 4,308 (+8) 4,184 115
Refugio 687 662 23
Victoria 9350 9,079 230
Wharton 4,303 (+6) 4,178 119
9-County Total 28,030 (+14) 27,236 695

