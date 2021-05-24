COVID-19
Fifteen cases of COVID-19 and eight new recoveries were reported Monday by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services in the nine-county region around Victoria County.

The state reported nine new cases in Wharton County and six in Matagorda County. The state also reported five recoveries in Calhoun County, two in Jackson County and one in Lavaca County. No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday.

On Sunday, 44 COVID-19 patients occupied 7.1% of 617 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 255 empty hospital beds and 20 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - May 24, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,370 (+0) 2,309 (+5) 24
DeWitt 1,930 (+0) 1,851 59
Goliad 464 (+0) 444 13
Jackson 1,847 (+0) 1,803 (+2) 31
Lavaca 2,500 (+0) 2,409 (+1) 76
Matagorda 4,199 (+6) 4,041 112
Refugio 678 (+0) 641 (+0) 22
Victoria 9,016 (+0) 8,655 212
Wharton 4,186 (+9) 4,031 116
9-County total 27,190 (+15) 26,184 (+8) 665

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county for each week ending on the indicated date. This table was last updated Tuesday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15, 2020 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22, 2020 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29, 2020 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5, 2020 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12, 2020 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19, 2020 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26, 2020 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3, 2020 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10, 2020 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 17, 2020 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 1 2
May 24, 2020 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 1
May 31, 2020 4 0 0 1 4 0 0 9 3
June 7, 2020 12 1 0 1 6 1 0 19 1
June 14, 2020 27 9 0 1 3 10 2 13 9
June 21, 2020 111 1 0 1 15 9 1 30 28
June 28, 2020 246 17 1 15 93 19 4 70 67
July 5, 2020 720 29 21 10 42 40 16 35 124
July 12, 2020 573 47 16 32 81 63 22 114 225
July 19, 2020 786 93 6 71 133 164 31 110 64
July 26, 2020 328 142 33 47 164 178 59 54 110
Aug. 2, 2020 325 80 26 126 55 103 71 138 101
Aug. 9, 2020 210 76 26 80 25 68 14 90 85
Aug. 16, 2020 112 23 18 15 17 41 20 322 91
Aug. 23, 2020 70 12 0 19 15 49 20 106 45
Aug. 30, 2020 107 27 3 62 20 38 3 95 28
Sept. 6, 2020 93 23 0 9 18 45 7 30 43
Sept. 13, 2020 67 4 5 12 8 42 28 55 29
Sept. 20, 2020 70 7 32 10 19 28 1 48 25
Sept. 27, 2020 51 197 0 79 266 22 2 56 8
Oct. 4, 2020 39 9 4 8 23 0 3 20 14
Oct. 11, 2020 53 29 0 19 31 74 0 23 20
Oct. 18, 2020 42 20 2 3 62 4 3 18 16
Oct. 25, 2020 65 35 0 6 41 24 1 8 7
Nov. 1, 2020 66 30 17 16 58 1 6 30 27
Nov. 8, 2020 112 5 5 21 30 36 9 28 16
Nov. 15, 2020 191 9 6 48 49 27 6 39 20
Nov. 22, 2020 206 35 8 57 132 34 6 76 52
Nov. 29, 2020 161 21 2 40 47 35 6 77 65
Dec. 6, 2020 224 43 3 64 79 96 28 123 87
Dec. 13, 2020 164 39 10 46 33 37 8 115 64
Dec. 20, 2020 182 57 10 70 50 88 22 110 286
Dec. 27, 2020 135 25 14 30 24 19 0 176 40
Jan. 3, 2021 282 20 10 38 79 -23 58 163 143
Jan. 10, 2021 409 82 17 124 102 139 42 260 201
Jan. 17, 2021 347 83 4 102 78 99 39 266 459
Jan. 24, 2021 321 137 0 111 91 64 22 178 118
Jan. 31, 2021 303 81 63 91 57 81 20 260 118
Feb. 7, 2021 254 70 28 44 67 79 13 98 116
Feb. 14, 2021 129 79 18 22 47 69 11 128 127
Feb. 21, 2021 43 6 1 1 4 0 0 82 79
Feb. 28, 2021 95 257 0 109 100 11 16 57 55
March 7, 2021 78 54 32 23 28 17 7 41 50
March 14, 2021 45 26 4 4 18 20 7 29 66
March 21, 2021 48 20 -9 6 22 7 2 54 61
March 28, 2021 25 38 0 6 28 0 0 26 62
April 4, 2021 93 36 1 17 16 -4 1 30 113
April 11, 2021 107 32 0 12 20 -1 3 35 144
April 18, 2021 106 26 2 37 26 27 4 33 102
April 25, 2021 107 32 3 11 22 -13 6 45 100
May 2, 2021 34 10 24 8 5 24 10 19 81
May 9, 2021 126 17 4 8 8 -3 5 22 113
May 16, 2021 143 38 5 18 10 4 3 51 78
May 23, 2021 113 39 3 13 16 2 9 17 41

