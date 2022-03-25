15 new COVID-19 cases, 0 ICU COVID-19 patients reported in Crossroads
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — March 25
As of Thursday, 11 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 541 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Fourteen ICU beds were available, and zero were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.
For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic. You can read more about how the state gathers its data here.
|County
|Total (+New)
|Confirmed Cases
|Probable Cases
|Deaths (+New)
|Vaccination Rates
|Calhoun
|5,737
|3,604
|2,084 ( +4)
|48
|55.97%
|DeWitt
|6,547 (+3)
|3,980 (+2)
|2,469 (+1)
|98
|48.19%
|Goliad
|1,229
|792
|405
|32
|45.05%
|Jackson
|3,308 (+1)
|2,616 (+1)
|633
|59
|47.86%
|Lavaca
|4,307 (+3)
|2,659
|1,527
|118
|46.49%
|Matagorda
|8,453 (+4)
|6,880 (+2)
|1,398
|175
|50.92%
|Refugio
|1,792 (+2)
|1,146
|613
|33
|57.00%
|Victoria
|18,908 (+5)
|16,732 (+5)
|1,767
|409
|52.92%
|Wharton
|9,255 (+5)
|7,012
|2,039
|208
|55.98%
|9-County Total
|59,518 (+23)
|45,411
|12,927
|1,182
|51.15%
