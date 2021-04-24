COVID-19

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 15 new COVID-19 cases and one new death from the respiratory disease in the Crossroads Saturday.

The one new death was reported in Lavaca County, according to state data.

The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish new COVID-19 case totals by 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday, 35 COVID-19 patients occupied 5.5% of 636 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

There were 273 empty hospital beds and 22 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - April 24, 2021

County Total (+New) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 2,259 (+6) 2,212 23
DeWitt 1,902 1,830 59
Goliad 446 429 13
Jackson 1,793 (+1) 1,746 31
Lavaca 2,457 (+6) 2,362 76
Matagorda 3,840 (+2) 3,648 103
Refugio 646 617 21
Victoria 8,499 8,149 204
Wharton 4,043 3,898 114
9-County total 25,885 (+15) 24,891 644

About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

