The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads Thursday.
No new deaths were reported in the region, according to state data.
On Wednesday, 23 COVID-19 patients occupied 3.74% of 615 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.
Area hospitals reported 206 available hospital beds and 20 ICU beds.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - July 1, 2021
|County
|Total (+New)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|2,474 (+2)
|2,439
|25
|DeWitt
|1,990 (+2)
|1,918
|61
|Goliad
|490
|473
|15
|Jackson
|1,867 (+1)
|1,832
|31
|Lavaca
|2,512 (+1)
|2,431
|76
|Matagorda
|4,281 (+1)
|4,161
|114
|Refugio
|686
|661
|23
|Victoria
|9,296 (+6)
|9,050
|227
|Wharton
|4,283 (+2)
|4,153
|117
|9-County total
|27,879 (+15)
|27,118
|689
