Another 16 cases were confirmed in Victoria County on Monday, local health officials reported.
These cases bring the total number of active cases to 83 as of Monday evening.
Out of 4,349 cases diagnosed throughout the pandemic, the majority — 4,171 patients — have recovered. Ninety-five county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to the disease. The county has a 1,560 total confirmed case count, 1,451 total recoveries and 49 total deaths related to COVID-19.
El Campo leads the county with 805 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 487, East Bernard with 135 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county.
Women lead the county with 642 confirmed cases, followed by men with 642, and cases of an unknown sex at 39.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
Calhoun County
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County on Monday, although the total case number was adjusted to remove three cases.
As of Monday, there are 949 total cases confirmed in the county, of which 933 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Cases are sometimes removed from a county's total after duplicates are identified or when a patient is confirmed to live in a different county.
Eight patients with active infections in Calhoun County as of Monday evening, according to the county's office of emergency management.
Matagorda County
Six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total, 1,122 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,065 patients have recovered, according to state data.
Fifty-four county residents who contracted the disease have died.
News cases were not reported in DeWitt, Jackson, Goliad, Lavaca or Refugio counties Monday.
