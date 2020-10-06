Victoria County officials reported eight new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county to 64 active cases of the respiratory disease as of Tuesday evening.
The county also reported five patients had recently recovered.
In all, out of 4,130 cases, 3,972 patients have recovered. There are 94 county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday.
In Victoria's trauma service region, there were 46 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, according to state health department data. The 46 COVID-19 patients make up 17.4% of the 265 total hospitalized patients across the six-county region, leaving the area still above the 15% metric that Gov. Greg Abbott has determined as the barometer for loosening COVID-19 business restrictions.
Calhoun County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Calhoun County Tuesday, according to the county's office of emergency management.
Of the county's 865 total cases, an estimated 842 patients have recovered. There are eight county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new fatalities were reported Tuesday.
As of Tuesday evening, there were 15 active cases of the respiratory disease in the county.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County's total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 1,036 as of a Tuesday morning update, according to the county's office of emergency management.
Of those cases, 989 patients have recovered. There are 12 county residents who have died from complications of the virus. No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday.
No new cases were reported in Matagorda County on Tuesday. Jackson, Goliad, Refugio, DeWitt and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 reports by 7 p.m. Tuesday although that does not mean that new cases were not identified in those counties. Some counties have reduced the frequency of their COVID-19 updates.
