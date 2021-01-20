Six more COVID-19 fatalities and 181 new cases of the respiratory disease were reported Wednesday in the Crossroads.
The deaths include three Victoria County residents, one DeWitt County resident, a Lavaca County resident and a Wharton County resident, according to Texas Department of Health and Human Services, which tracks tracks COVID-19 deaths using official death certificates.
As of Wednesday, 145 COVID-19 patients occupied 20.4% of 711 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department.
Also, there were 218 empty hospital beds and eight empty beds in intensive care units, state data showed.
Among those ill with the virus in Victoria County were five students and one employee of the Victoria school district, according to a news release issued on Wednesday by the district.
VISD COVID-19 cases - Jan. 20, 2021
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|2
|4
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|3
|Crain Elementary School
|2
|5
|DeLeon Elementary School
|3
|6
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|1
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|3
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|8
|Rowland Elementary School
|3
|5
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|1
|2
|Shields Elementary School
|7
|1
|Smith Elementary School
|4
|4
|Torres Elementary School
|1
|2
|Vickers Elementary School
|2
|1
|Cade Middle School
|4
|1
|Howell Middle School
|7
|1
|Patti Welder Middle School
|7
|7
|Stroman Middle School
|6
|5
|Victoria East High School
|11
|3
|Victoria West High School
|22
|6
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|Career and Technology Institute
|2
|0
|TOTAL
|95
|71
Five students who attend the Career and Technical Institute, Patti Welder Middle School, DeLeon, Aloe and Rowland elementary schools tested positive for COVID-19. An employee at Crain Elementary School also tested positive for the virus, according to the release.
The Career and Technical Institute student was last on campus Jan. 13. The DeLeon student was last on campus Friday. The students at Aloe and Roland were last on campus Tuesday. The Patti Welder student was last on campus Jan. 11, according to the release.
The Crain employee was last on campus Friday.
Since reopening in September, the district has reported 166 cases, including 95 among students and 71 among employees.
County jails in Victoria, Jackson and Refugio counties also have active cases of the coronavirus, according to a Tuesday report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that outlined several newly confirmed cases.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Jan. 20, 2021
|County
|Total (+new)
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,389 (+23)
|1310
|13
|DeWitt
|1,546 (+1)
|1387
|51
|Goliad
|303 (+0)
|275
|9
|Jackson
|1,312 (+13)
|1240
|23
|Lavaca
|1,933 (+22)
|1,803
|63
|Matagorda
|2,619 (+17)
|2,305
|72
|Refugio
|545 (+9)
|446
|17
|Victoria
|6,928 (+67)
|6,284
|136
|Wharton
|3,017 (+29)
|2,618
|85
|9-County total
|19,592
|17,668
|469
About the data: On Jan. 13 the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
