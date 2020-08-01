State officials confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Wharton County on Saturday, as well as 12 new recovered patients.
In total, 636 county residents have been diagnosed with the disease. Of those, an estimated 285 people have recovered.
Seven county residents with COVID-19 have died.
Local officials are reminding the public that testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday and Thursday at the El Campo Civic Center. Those who want to be tested can register by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
Matagorda County
Ten new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the disease were confirmed in Matagorda County on Saturday.
In all, 654 cases of the respiratory disease have been confirmed in the county, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. Of those, 314 patients have recovered and 21 patients have died.
