Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Aug. 26

As of Wednesday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 30.28%, according to the state health department. There was one available ICU bed in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 3,145 (+31) 2,839 26 49.96%
DeWitt 2,083 (+2) 1,975 65 41.56%
Goliad 579 541 17 38.64%
Jackson 2,209 (+2) 2,036 33 40.92%
Lavaca 2,811 (+10) 2,635 77 41.92%
Matagorda 4,977 (+36) 4,613 118 43.59%
Refugio 958 (+2) 797 23 49.91%
Victoria 11,424 (+71) 10,456 253 45.78%
Wharton 4,960 (+40) 4,627 127 (+1) 46.00%
9-County Total 33,146 (+194) 30,519 739 (+1) 44.25%

