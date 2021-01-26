The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 194 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from the respiratory disease in the region Tuesday.
New deaths were reported in Victoria and Matagorda counties, according to state data.
The Victoria County Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths in the county. A woman in her 50s and a man in his 80s have died from complications of the virus, according to the health department. These recent deaths bring the county’s toll to 130 residents who have died from the respiratory disease.
The state health department uses a different method to track COVID-19 deaths by county and has reported 140 county residents who have died. When a Victoria County resident dies from COVID-19 outside of the county or outside of a health care facility, the county health department doesn’t always receive a notification of that death. The state health department, however, receives all death certificates filed in the state within 10 days of a person’s death.
On Tuesday, 155 COVID-19 patients occupied 23.4% of 662 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department.
There were 256 empty hospital beds, and six empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
In Victoria's school district, seven more COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday.
The cases include five students and two district employees, according to a district release. The student cases come from Schorlemmer Elementary School, Victoria East High School, Cade Middle School and Shields Elementary School. The employee cases come from Vickers Elementary School and Victoria West High School.
Anyone who came in contact with any of the students or employees will need to isolate for up to 10 days.
The new cases bring the district case count to 207 since reopening in September. Of those cases 123 are students and 84 are employees.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Jan. 26, 2021
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1509 (+4)
|1413
|13
|DeWitt
|1,673 (+21)
|1498
|51
|Goliad
|331
|319
|9
|Jackson
|1410
|1331
|23
|Lavaca
|2,002
|1,881
|64
|Matagorda
|2,696 (+7)
|2,463
|74
|Refugio
|563 (+5)
|484
|17
|Victoria
|7,204 (+73)
|6,561
|140
|Wharton
|3,275 (84)
|2,849
|87
|9-County total
|20,663
|18,799
|478
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards had not posted a daily COVID-19 report as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
VISD COVID-19 cases — Jan. 26, 2021
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|2
|4
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|3
|Crain Elementary School
|3
|5
|DeLeon Elementary School
|5
|6
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|1
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|3
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|9
|Rowland Elementary School
|3
|5
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|2
|2
|Shields Elementary School
|9
|2
|Smith Elementary School
|6
|5
|Torres Elementary School
|2
|2
|Vickers Elementary School
|3
|4
|Cade Middle School
|6
|1
|Howell Middle School
|9
|2
|Patti Welder Middle School
|9
|7
|Stroman Middle School
|7
|7
|Victoria East High School
|17
|3
|Victoria West High School
|27
|10
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|Career and Technology Institute
|2
|0
|TOTAL
|123
|84
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.