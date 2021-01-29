Victoria County is scheduled to receive 2,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week.
Starting Monday, the federal government will allocate 540,425 more vaccine doses to Texas, according to a news release issued Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. No other Crossroads vaccine providers were listed as receiving doses for the upcoming week.
Of those 540,425 doses, 2,000 will be sent to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Also, two Victoria H-E-B pharmacy locations, 1505 E. Rio Grande St. and 6106 N. Navarro St., will each get 100 doses.
So far, 2.2 million doses have been administered in Texas, and more than 410,000 people have received the two required doses for complete vaccination.
Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
Vaccine doses remain limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated. Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.