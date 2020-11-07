Victoria County reported two new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries on Saturday.
There are 129 known active cases in the county.
Of the 4,445 total cases reported, 4,221 people have recovered, and 95 died.
An inmate and a staff member at the Victoria County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Friday's report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Another inmate and two jailers are waiting to receive test results.
Two other inmates are quarantined or in isolation but are not known to have active cases.
There are 44 hospital patients with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area S, which includes all hospitals in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties.
They occupy 7.4% of the 597 staffed hospital beds in the region.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County officials reported 20 new cases in a Friday press release which was the county's first update since Monday.
Ten of the people who tested positive live in Yoakum, nine live in Cuero. One lives in Nordheim.
There were 42 known active cases in the county as of yesterday. Three of those people were hospitalized.
An estimated 1,017 county residents have tested positive in total. Of these, 960 have recovered and 54 have died.
Matagorda County
Another Matagorda County resident has died of complications from the coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 56.
Two more cases were also reported in the county.
A total of 1,132 cases have been reported. Of these, 1,075 have recovered.
