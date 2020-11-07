Victoria County COVID-19 daily update for Nov. 7
Victoria County reported two new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries on Saturday.

There are 129 known active cases in the county.

Of the 4,445 total cases reported, 4,221 people have recovered, and 95 died.

An inmate and a staff member at the Victoria County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Friday's report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

The Victoria County Jail.

Another inmate and two jailers are waiting to receive test results.

Two other inmates are quarantined or in isolation but are not known to have active cases.

There are 44 hospital patients with COVID-19 in Trauma Service Area S, which includes all hospitals in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties.

They occupy 7.4% of the 597 staffed hospital beds in the region.

DeWitt County

DeWitt County officials reported 20 new cases in a Friday press release which was the county's first update since Monday.

Ten of the people who tested positive live in Yoakum, nine live in Cuero. One lives in Nordheim.

There were 42 known active cases in the county as of yesterday. Three of those people were hospitalized.

An estimated 1,017 county residents have tested positive in total. Of these, 960 have recovered and 54 have died.

Matagorda County

Another Matagorda County resident has died of complications from the coronavirus since Thursday, bringing the county's death toll to 56.

Two more cases were also reported in the county.

A total of 1,132 cases have been reported. Of these, 1,075 have recovered. 

Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

COVID-19 cases by county Nov. 7, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 954 934 8
DeWitt 1,017 960 54
Goliad 219 209 4
Jackson 679 644 7
Lavaca 1,238 1,163 13
Matagorda 1,132 1,075 56
Refugio 321 305 16
Victoria 4,445 4,221 95
Wharton 1,551 1,464 49
9-County total 11,554 10,975 302
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

