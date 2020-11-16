Two more Victoria County women have died from COVID-19, and dozens more cases of the disease have been reported as a nationwide surge in the virus continues locally.
Two women in their 80s have died from complications of the virus, and both were hospitalized before their deaths, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. These are the first confirmed deaths caused by COVID-19 in almost a month. In all, there are 97 county residents confirmed to have died from the virus, according to the health department.
The department also reported 71 new cases of the respiratory disease Monday although some of those cases could be delayed reports from over the weekend, said David Gonzales, the director of the department. In the last two weeks, the number of active cases have more than tripled in Victoria County, from 83 active cases on Nov. 2 to 251 active cases Monday.
Although the county hasn’t yet reached the same peaks of disease spread as in June and July, local health workers are seeing the spread in more parts of the community, Gonzales said.
“We’re seeing spread really everywhere,” he said. “It’s not one place. It’s not just social settings. It’s not just healthcare facilities. We’re seeing schools. We’re seeing congregate settings. We’re seeing workplaces. We’re seeing homes.”
During the region’s summer peak, a significant portion of new cases could be linked to social gatherings and a few large outbreaks, which isn’t the case right now, Gonzales said.
As cases in the Crossroads continue to increase, the nation continues to break records in the number of new cases and newly hospitalized patients. Because deaths caused by COVID-19 typically lag several weeks after cases are identified, meaning the number of people killed by COVID-19 is likely to increase significantly in the coming days and weeks. The country is averaging 1,180 deaths per day, and it could reach 250,000 cumulative deaths by the end of the week, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.
In Victoria’s trauma service area, there are 53 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, according to state data. These patients are occupying about 10.6% of total staffed hospital beds. If the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continues to increase, the region could reach the 15% threshold that would force many businesses to reduce their capacity again.
Gonzales said the community should remember that keeping spread of the disease low will help prevent local hospitals from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, who are typically very ill when they require hospitalization and often require significant manpower to care for.
“We want to avoid the situation where they had to bring in extra staff and increase bed capacity to address those needs,” he said.
Calhoun County
One new active case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calhoun County Monday, although the county’s total number of active cases decreased slightly to nine patients, according to the county’s office of emergency management.
Of 973 total cases, an estimated 956 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease. There are eight residents who have died from complications of the virus. The total number of cases identified in the county increased Monday although just one new active case was identified, which sometimes happens after state case workers comb through COVID-19 data and find positive test results that were never included in a county’s total.
Jackson County
Another five cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County, bring the county to 49 active cases of the disease as of Monday.
Out of 733 total cases, an estimated 677 patients have recovered. There are seven deaths linked to COVID-19 in the county, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Matagorda County
Another 18 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,170 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,104 have recovered, and 56 residents have died.
A free COVID-19 testing site will be open to the public from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in Matagorda County on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release from the county’s emergency operation center.
Testing will take place at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St. in Bay City.
The tests, which will be done in a drive-thru style, are free to the public. Visitors do not need an appointment. Results are usually delivered in three to five days, the release said.
DeWitt County
Another 13 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in DeWitt County, according to the local emergency management office.
These cases bring the county’s total number of diagnosed cases to 1,057, after duplicate cases and other cases erroneously included have been removed. Of those, 969 patients have recovered, and 55 residents have died from complications of the virus, leaving 72 active cases in the county as of Monday.
No new cases were reported in Goliad County. Wharton, Refugio and Lavaca counties did not release COVID-19 reports as of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
