Two more Victoria County residents have died from COVID-19, local officials said Tuesday.
The patients were a woman in her 90s and a man in his 50s. Both were previously hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Including these most recent deaths, 67 county residents have died from the virus or related complications as of Tuesday.
Officials also confirmed another 23 newly confirmed cases of the disease and 102 recovered patients. In total, there have been 3,760 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county. Of those, 316 cases are active as of Tuesday.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County officials said seven new cases of COVID-19 in county residents were confirmed as of Tuesday.
Of the county’s 593 total cases, an estimated 560 patients have recovered. Four residents with the disease have died. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Lavaca County
One more case of COVID-19 and an estimated seven new recoveries from the disease among Lavaca County residents were reported on Tuesday.
Of the county’s 673 cases, 15 remained active, Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator said in a news release. An estimated 651 residents had recovered from COVID-19 and seven have died from complications related to the virus.
Matagorda County
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Tuesday.
In total, 887 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 561 have recovered and 38 county residents have died.
Fifteen inmates in the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19, and one inmate is waiting to receive test results, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. One staff member at the jail is also waiting to receive test results.
Wharton County
Another 45 county residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management said in a news release Tuesday.
Of the county’s 1,213 cases, an estimated 449 patients have recovered. There are still 736 active cases in the county. Twenty-eight residents have died from complications due to COVID-19. No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.
The next scheduled countywide testing is Sept. 1 at the El Campo Civic Center, according to the news release.
DeWitt, Refugio, Jackson and Goliad counties did not release COVID-19 reports as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.
