Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Sunday, bringing the total case count to 95.
The total number is composed of 54 active cases and 40 recovered. One Victoria county resident has died of the disease caused by the virus.
According to a Sunday evening news release by the Victoria County Public Health Department, 24 cases are suspected to be caused by community transmission of the disease, in which there is no known contact with a person confirmed to have contracted the virus. Forty-four cases are related to the outbreak at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria North.
