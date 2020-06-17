Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday morning, local officials said.
There are 38 active cases of the disease in county residents. In total, 95 residents have tested positive for the new disease since the pandemic began. Of those, 52 patients have recovered. Five people have died.
The latest cases include a man between the ages of 50 and 60 and a woman between the ages of 60 and 70. Both are recovering at home, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
Officials also reminded the community that a student who attended the summer athletic camp at Bay City High School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student was at the camp June 8-10.
Wharton County
In Wharton County, four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed as of Wednesday morning, local officials said.
There are now 53 active cases of the virus in county residents, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management. The four most recent cases include two in the El Campo area, one in East Bernard and one in the Boling area.
In total, 98 county residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease. Of those, 44 resident have recovered. One Wharton County resident has died.
COVID-19 testing is available at three different locations in the county throughout the week. On Wednesday, tests are available at American Legion Post 226, East Bernard; on Thursday, at the Wharton Civic Center; and on Friday, at the El Campo Civic Center. Those interested in being testing must pre-register by calling 512-883-2400 or visiting txcovidtest.org.
The new cases in Wharton and Matagorda counties are part of a statewide uptick in the spread of the disease. Texas saw record highs for both new cases of the disease and for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
