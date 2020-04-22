Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 57.
Both of the new patients are women between the ages of 60 and 70, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center. They are both currently in the hospital.
It is unknown whether one of the cases is related to out-of-state travel. The other case is not.
Out of the county's 57 cases, 26 patients have recovered and three have died.
