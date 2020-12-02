Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County Wednesday, according to the daily report from the public health department.
Accounting for the new cases and 20 new recoveries, there are 274 active cases of the disease in the county, according to the report.
All told, officials have reported 5,161 cases, 101 deaths and 4,786 recoveries in the county since the pandemic began.
Victoria’s trauma service area, which covers Victoria and the five surrounding counties hospitalizations, remained under the 15% threshold Wednesday
The area had 14.26% threshold with 79 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of the diseases in the region, according to state data.
DeWitt CountyDeWitt County reported one new fatality from COVID-19, according to a news release from County Judge Daryl Fowler.
Since the county’s update Nov. 25, DeWitt County public health officials reported 28 new cases of COVID-19. Of these 28, 21 are from Cuero, six are from Yorktown and one is from Yoakum.
Since that last update, 58 recoveries from the disease were reported, according to the county’s press release.
Accounting for new cases and recoveries, there are 72 active cases in the county.
All told, the county has seen 1,180 COVID-19 cases, 1,052 recoveries and 56 deaths, according to the county’s Wednesday figures.
Matagorda County
One new death related to COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday, according to state data, marking the 60th county resident to have died from the respiratory disease.
In total 1,314 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,181 have recovered, and 60 county residents have died.
Calhoun County
Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Calhoun County public health officials Wednesday.
Accounting for new cases and seven new recoveries, the county has 33 active cases, according to the county’s daily report.
In total, the county has seen 1,043 cases, eight deaths and 1,002 recoveries.
Lavaca County
County officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 among residents Wednesday.
Of the county’s 1,528 cases, an estimated 1,436 people have recovered from the virus and 13 have died, according to a news release from Lavaca County Emergency Management Coordinator Egon Barthels.
Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release Wednesday.
The county also reported 17 recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count is 1,843, total recovered is at 1,636 and total deaths related to the disease remains at 56.
El Campo leads the county with 905 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 597, East Bernard with 171 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 1,031 confirmed cases, followed by men with 775 and people of an unknown sex with 37, according to the news release.
Jackson, Refugio and Goliad counties did not publish COVID-19 case counts Wednesday.
