Two H-E-B employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 in the Crossroads, including a man who works at the grocery chain's location in El Campo and a worker at the location on Rio Grande Street in Victoria.
"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 partners has not gone unaffected," a news release from the corporation read.
The Victoria worker who tested positive for the novel coronavirus was last at the Rio Grande Street store on April 1, according to H-E-B. All directly affected coworkers have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since.
H-E-B continues to enforce social distancing practices, which the Texas chain has received praise for.
The City of El Campo received confirmation Friday that a man who works at its H-E-B store, 306 N. Mechanic St., tested positive for COVID-19.
He presented symptoms last Tuesday and has been hospitalized since, officials said in a news release. No additional information about the patient was available.
"H-E-B Store No. 584 employees are essential and have played an essential role in our community, keeping people fed and supplied," officials said in a news release. "With that comes continuous interaction with the general public leading to a higher risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19."
Officials are asking anyone who visited the grocery store between April 1-4 who is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms to use the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's coronavirus self-check.
In addition to the self-checker, El Campo Memorial Hospital has started drive-up screening followed by testing when necessary from 2:30-7 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Those screenings are at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St., and El Campo Middle School, 410 Farm-to-Market Road 2764.
Residents must have a driver's license and insurance card to enter either testing location, officials said. Only two occupants are allowed per vehicle. No walk-ups are accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.