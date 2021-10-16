COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 16

As of Friday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 9%, according to the state health department. Seventeen ICU beds were available in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts. The Victoria Advocate gathers all of its COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Some data reported to the state is occasionally delayed, which can occasionally result in a large increase in new total cases when the cases are finally reported. When the Victoria Advocate reports “new total” cases, not all of those new cases are necessarily active cases, but rather that number reflects new cases added to the total number of cases reported in a county since the beginning of the pandemic.

County Total (+New) Recovered Active Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 3,887(+25) 3,807 45 35 (+1) 56.55%
DeWitt 2,961 2,812 68 81 (+2) 48.64%
Goliad 707 (+2) 655 24 28 (+2) 44.70%
Jackson 2,771 (+31) 2,682 39 50 47.82%
Lavaca 3,151 (+15) 3,034 24 93 (+1) 47.45%
Matagorda 6,075 (+37) 5,868 54 153 (+1) 50.61%
Refugio 1,191 (+9) 1,136 24 31 58.00%
Victoria 13,023 (+6) 12,553 136 334 (+6) 53.72%
Wharton 6,199 (+88) 6,024 0 175 (+8) 53.99%
9-County Total 39,965 (+213) 38,571 414 980 (+21) 51.28%

