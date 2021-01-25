The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 218 new COVID-19 cases in the region Monday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state.
The Victoria County Public Health Department reported two new COVID-related deaths in the county. A man in his 60s and a man in his 80s have died from complications of the virus, according to the health department. These recent deaths bring the county’s toll to 128 residents who have died from the respiratory disease.
The state health department uses a different method to track COVID-19 deaths by county and has reported 139 county residents who have died. When a Victoria County resident dies from COVID-19 outside of the county or outside of a health care facility, the county health department doesn’t always receive a notification of that death. The state health department, however, receives all death certificates filed in the state within 10 days of a person’s death.
On Monday, 154 COVID-19 patients occupied 21.04% of 732 staffed hospital beds in the Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department.
There were 267 empty hospital beds, and nine empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases - Jan. 25, 2021
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1505 (+3)
|1385
|13
|DeWitt
|1,652 (+43)
|1473
|51
|Goliad
|331 (+28)
|319
|9
|Jackson
|1410
|1321
|23
|Lavaca
|2,002
|1,866
|64
|Matagorda
|2,689 (+22)
|2,375
|73
|Refugio
|558
|471
|17
|Victoria
|7,131 (+65)
|6,507
|139
|Wharton
|3,191 (+57)
|2,776
|87
|9-County total
|20,469 (+218)
|18,493
|476
Note: In Goliad County, six of the new cases were older cases that were not previously reported to the state health department, likely because of delays in reporting or communication between the laboratories conducting the testing and the state,
In the Victoria County Jail, four inmates and two staff members have tested positive for the virus, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and one inmate was waiting to receive test results.
The outbreak at the Jackson County Jail continues, with 28 inmates and 11 staff members have tested positive.
At the Refugio County Jail, two inmates have tested positive and three inmates are in quarantine.
At the Matagorda County Jail, one inmate tested positive for the virus, according to the commission.
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
